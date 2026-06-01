Reolink Redefines Full-Coverage, Smart Security with the Triple-Lens OMVI Series and Reolink x Qualcomm Power-Efficient Series Cameras

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for homes and businesses, today introduces the OMVI Series, a groundbreaking triple-lens lineup of cameras combining an upper dual-lens with a lower Pan-Tilt (PT) lens. Designed to meet the evolving demands of home and business security, the series delivers 360° comprehensive coverage, smart synchronized tracking, unmatched clarity with up to 24MP resolution, and advanced on-device AI features to secure every corner of your property.

Reolink Launches OMVI Series Triple-Lens Security Cameras Reolink Launches Power-Efficient Series Cameras and Doorbells

In addition to the OMVI Series, Reolink also launches its Power-Efficient Series, incorporating Wi-Fi connectivity from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a global leader in wireless technology. Reolink developed the Power-Efficient Series to bring energy-conscious surveillance with easy installation and long-lasting battery performance.

"Reolink designs security solutions for every way people protect their spaces," said Annie Potter, Head of Marketing at Reolink North America. "From the OMVI Series built for wide, high-demand environments to the Power-Efficient Series designed for simple, long-lasting everyday protection, Reolink ensures dependable security wherever it is needed."

Reolink OMVI Series: All-Around Coverage, Clearer Details, Smarter Tracking

At the core of the OMVI Series is a dual-lens panoramic camera paired with a pan-tilt tracking lens. This architecture allows the system to maintain a constant overview while simultaneously focusing on moving subjects. With SyncTrack, the pan-tilt lens automatically locks onto moving objects detected by the panoramic camera, enabling smooth, continuous tracking across the entire monitored area. Auto Framing function further enhances this capability by dynamically zooming in, centering the object, and maintaining focus until it exits the scene.

Consumers can view both the panoramic overview and close-up tracking footage simultaneously via the Reolink App or desktop client and simply tap on any area within the panoramic view to instantly direct the pan-tilt lens for closer inspection. Powered by ReoNeura™ AI, the series also supports Local AI Video Search for fast, intuitive clip retrieval, as well as accurate on-device detection that reduces false alerts. The OMVI series also supports local storage, including up to 512GB microSD cards and Reolink NVRs. All features are available without a subscription or monthly fees.

Building on these core capabilities, the OMVI 3i WiFi and OMVI 3i PoE bring advanced multi-lens surveillance to a wide range of users. Both models feature an 18MP triple-lens system, combining a 10MP dual-lens panoramic camera with an 8MP pan-tilt lens to deliver full 360° monitoring. With both WiFi and PoE connectivity options, the OMVI 3i offers flexible installation for a variety of home and business environments, making it an ideal balance of performance, accessibility, and ease of use.

At the top of the lineup, the flagship OMVI X16 PoE, recognized as a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree, pushes performance even further. Its 24MP triple-lens system combines a 16MP dual-lens panoramic camera with a 4K/8MP pan-tilt lens featuring 16× optical zoom, maintaining true 4K clarity for far-away details while zooming in. Its precision-engineered triple-motor structure supports 360° endless horizontal panning and 95° vertical rotation, delivering unmatched coverage and tracking performance for large-scale or high-security scenarios.

Reolink Power-Efficient Series: Simple, Long-Lasting Security for Everyday Living

Reolink developed the Power-Efficient Series, featuring battery-powered doorbells and cameras designed for compact, user-friendly installation and cost-effective operation. Incorporating the Qualcomm® QCC730 Micro-Power Wi-Fi solution, devices in this Power-Efficient Series offer up to 96% longer battery life[1] than the industry standard, delivering reliable security for a wide range of home environments while minimizing energy consumption.

The Argus MagiCam leads the series as a 100% wire-free, portable, cube-shaped 2MP camera designed for maximum flexibility. Its magnetic mounting system enables effortless installation and repositioning, while on-device human detection and advanced power management deliver accurate alerts and up to 9 months of battery life.

Alongside it, the updated Video Doorbell 2nd Gen enhances front-door security with a 4MP head-to-toe 1:1 view and on-device smart detection for people, vehicles, animals, and packages. Its flexible power options, rechargeable battery (up to 10 months) or wired connection to an existing doorbell system for 24/7 recording, make it adaptable to any home setup.

The Power-Efficient Series also includes the Video Doorbell SE, a 3MP Wi-Fi doorbell with a 4:3 aspect ratio view, developed for simple, everyday front-door monitoring, as well as the new indoor PT camera E1 Swift, designed to help users keep an eye on their pets and provide peace of mind for parents with babies and children.

[1] Based on performance of the complete device configuration (not any individual component), on 5 minutes of average daily use. Compared to industry-standard Wi-Fi enabled solutions. Actual performance may vary.

Availability and Pricing

The OMVI 3i PoE ($299.99) is available today, with the OMVI 3i WiFi ($319.99) following on June 17. The flagship OMVI X16 PoE is expected in Q3 2026.

The Power-Efficient Series Argus MagiCam ($59.99) is available now while the Video Doorbell 2nd Gen($129.99) releases on June 15. The Video Doorbell SE and E1 Swift will be available in Q3 2026 across key markets.

All products can be purchased on Reolink's official website and on Amazon.

About Reolink:

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to innovation in security technology. Learn more at Reolink.com.

Qualcomm Trademark Notice:

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

SOURCE Reolink