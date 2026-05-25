Reolink Celebrates 17th Anniversary with Up to 50% Off on Its Best Sellers

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a global leader in innovative security solutions for home and business, is celebrating its 17th anniversary. Expanding its portfolio this past year with versatile solutions like the Floodlight Series, Reolink continues to offer a comprehensive range of security options, ensuring seamless and worry-free protection for homes across the globe. With this anniversary selection, users have the opportunity to upgrade their home security systems with Reolink's best sellers. Take the Reolink Duo 2 LTE, for instance: this 4G 6MP 180° Panoramic Battery Camera is currently available in a 2-Pack at a 50% discount.

Reolink Celebrates 17th Anniversary

Reolink Trackflex Floodlight WiFi (Save 43%, 2-Pack now $338.99)

Combining powerful illumination with smart detection, this award-winning product offers a unique dual-lens and pan & tilt design to eliminate blind spots while keeping your property brightly lit and secure. The 2-pack bundle is now offered at $338.99, a significant reduction from the original price of $598.99.

Reolink Duo 3 PoE (Save 37%,2-Pack now $238.76)

Utilizing dual 4K sensors, the Duo 3 PoE delivers a massive 16MP image with a full 180° field of view. It is the perfect solution for monitoring wide areas like driveways or backyards without sacrificing detail. Get the 2-pack bundle now for $238.76, a significant reduction from the original price of $378.99.

Altas PT Ultra with Solar Panel (Save 32%, 2-Pack now $295.99)

As a highlight of Reolink's innovation in battery cameras, the Altas PT Ultra features a 10-second pre-recording function that captures the critical moments before motion is detected. Paired with a 6W solar panel, it provides continuous, worry-free protection with a massive 20,000mAh battery. The 2-pack bundle, originally priced at $434.99, is now available for $295.99.

Go PT Ultra with Solar Panel (Save 36%, 2-Pack now $289.99)

A 4G-enabled 8MP battery camera designed for locations without WiFi. With its 355° pan and 140° tilt capabilities, it provides comprehensive 4K coverage anywhere you need it. Get the 2-pack bundle for just $289.99, a significant saving from the original price of $454.99.

For 17 years, Reolink has prioritized user-centric innovation, providing intuitive and accessible protection that meets practical needs. Whether you are upgrading your current home system or looking for a reliable remote monitoring solution, Reolink's 17th Anniversary sale provides the perfect opportunity to secure your home with professional-grade technology at unbeatable prices.

Find more exclusive offers via Reolink.com.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation.

SOURCE Reolink