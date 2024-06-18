Reolink Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Up to 50% Off Sale

WILMINGTON, Del., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, an innovative provider of smart security solutions for home and business, proudly announces its 15th anniversary. Founded on a commitment to innovation and reliability, Reolink has grown significantly over the past decade and a half, establishing itself as a trusted brand in the global security industry.

Reolink 15th Anniversary

Reolink products are now available worldwide, serving millions with a robust presence across diverse markets. The company's sustained expansion and dedication to quality have solidified Reolink's position as a leader in delivering advanced security solutions. This year, Reolink continues to innovate and expand its product lineup with several notable launches.

Reolink 16MP Series：Reolink Duo 3 PoE Camera

Reolink introduced an new lineup of 16MP cameras, starting with the launch of the Duo 3 PoE camera in February. This series addresses challenges of low resolution and clarity faced by many consumers with mainstream dual-lens cameras. Additionally, Reolink further expanded its 16MP series with the introduction of a vandal-proof version and a discreet turret-shaped model, offering high-quality surveillance options tailored to various environments.

Reolink Argus 4 Pro

As part of this milestone celebration, Reolink proudly introduced the Argus 4 Pro on June 10th, recognized as the World's 1st Day & Night Color Vision Home Security Camera. The Argus 4 Pro sets a new industry standard by combining a 4K UHD 180° blindspot-free view with pioneering day & night color vision capability, ensuring users can monitor their properties with vivid color detail seamlessly and around the clock.

Reolink Home Hub

Reolink underscored its dedication to user data security with the launch of the Reolink Home Hub. Enhancing security infrastructure, the Home Hub supports up to 16MP ultra-high-definition and up to 8 Reolink cameras. It features local storage expandable up to two 512GB microSD cards, ensuring cost-effective data management without cloud fees. The hub also establishes a secure LAN system for seamless device communication, prioritizing data privacy and reliability.

Reolink CX810

Reolink enhanced home security, day and night, with the release of the Reolink CX810. This ColorX 4K 8MP PoE IP camera delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR technology. It excels in the dimmest light conditions, providing true full-color night vision through its F1.0 super aperture. The CX810 also features advanced detection capabilities for persons, vehicles, and animals, ensuring comprehensive and reliable surveillance for any environment.

Looking forward, Reolink remains committed to enhancing its product lineup and continuing its tradition of innovation. With a strong focus on customer feedback and emerging trends, Reolink is poised to meet the evolving needs of its global customer base.

To celebrate 15 years of success, Reolink is launching a special sales event from June 17th to June 22nd, featuring discounts of up to 50% on select products. For more information on the anniversary sale and to explore Reolink's comprehensive range of security solutions, please visit Reolink's official website or Amazon.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation. Learn more about Reolink's offerings at Reolink official website.

