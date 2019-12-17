Reolink Cranks Up Holiday Cheer With Christmas & New Year Sale 2019, Offering Up to 30% Off on Security Cameras and Systems

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink today unveils appealing Christmas and New Year Deals - up to 30% off on full-featured security cameras and PoE/WiFi video surveillance systems.

Customers can nab the discounts now through Jan. 5, 2020, on https://reolink.com/flash-sale/.

"With Christmas only two weeks away, we've compiled the ultimate holiday gift idea guide and gave the maximum discount," said Collin Liu, Reolink CEO. "We want to thank our customers for their support all the time and wish them a happy and secure new year."

Reolink thoughtfully handpicks four gifts for families, friends and everyone on the list.

Argus 2 (Up to 25% OFF) - 100% Wire-Free Battery-Powered IP Cam

The top-seller and versatile Argus 2 can go anywhere without any wires. Installing it on the front door, users can greet visitors with a two-way audio feature and receive notifications when holiday gifts arrive.

E1 Pro (Up to 20% OFF) – Smart & Stylish Indoor IP Cam

Users can stay connected with families or pets when they visit friends miles away or replay exciting moments of people opening presents.

RLC-511W (Up to 20% OFF) – Powerful Wi-Fi Cam with Zoom

With 5MP Super HD lens and 4X optical zoom, it helps users identify the porch pirates stealing holiday presents and decorations.

RLK16-410B8 (Up to 30% OFF) – Pro-Grade 4MP Super HD Security Camera System

With superior 4MP image performance and advanced PoE technology, it is the best tech gift - with a year-low price - for hardwired gearheads. The kit has eight cams in the box and the capacity for an additional eight cams, covering all roads leading home.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart-home field, is always dedicated to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for home and business. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

