Reolink Embarks Upon Smart Person/Vehicle Detection With Futuristic Security Cameras and Systems in 5MP/4K Resolution

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a leading innovator in smart home security solutions, announces it takes the first step in offering smart detection with two cutting-edge 5MP/4K PoE IP cameras, RLC-510A and RLC-810A, and two PoE NVR security systems, RLK8-510B4-A and RLK8-810B4-A.

Reolink takes the first step in smart detection with two security cameras and two security systems.

Assisted by advanced algorithms and technology, Reolink's new IP cameras are intelligent enough to tell the differences among person, vehicle, or other movements. Users will get notified about the important events only and enjoy the convenience to customize the motion alerts to essential events they truly care about.

Based on smart motion detection, recordings will be filtered by human activities, moving cars, or other motion events, allowing users to find and replay the most important video footage with ease on the Reolink app/Client.

"We firmly believe smart detection will become the next highly sought-after feature. That's why we release cameras with person/vehicle detection," said Sharon Guo, Reolink's product manager. "Also, we treat users' privacy as our priority, so smart detection will be done directly on the cameras. There is no need to upload information to any server, and users can get more accurate alerts with one-and-done cost while keeping their privacy intact."

Aside from precise detection, these new IP cameras also feature advanced video compression technology and require less bandwidth and storage capacity. Another exciting function of the smart detection lineup is the time-lapse feature. Users can capture hour-long or even day-long events, such as a sunrise, blooming, or construction, into minute-long videos.

Reolink also offers two security systems with an eight-channel NVR and four smart IP cameras, RLC-510A or RLC-810A, for those who prefer an expandable home or business security solution. Another highlight is that Reolink has renewed the NVR operation system with a polished layout and improved features.

Here are the nice-to-have features of the smart detection security camera and system lineup:

Smart Detection: identifying people, vehicles or movements with good accuracy.

identifying people, vehicles or movements with good accuracy. 5MP/ 4K Super HD: capturing everything with vivid details day and night.

capturing everything with vivid details day and night. Power over Ethernet: effortless installation.

effortless installation. Flexible Storage Options: 24/7 recording on SD card (up to 256GB) or Reolink NVRs.

24/7 recording on SD card (up to 256GB) or Reolink NVRs. IP66 Waterproof: standing guard rain or shine.

standing guard rain or shine. Time-Lapse Capture: seeing the day within minutes.

seeing the day within minutes. Google Assistant Integration: enabling hands-free control with voice commands.

enabling hands-free control with voice commands. Local & Remote Access: offering live view & video playback on Reolink software.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global smart home innovator, is dedicated to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for home and business. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com.

Contact

Reolink PR Team

Email: [email protected]

Address: RM.4B, Kingswell Commercial Tower, 171-173 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong Reolink Innovation Limited

