Visit Reolink To Experience "All-Day Home Protection, Made Effortless" at their Booth 181, Hall 1.2, Messe Berlin

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a leading global smart home security brand, announced today it will unveil an expanded lineup of smart security innovations at IFA 2026, taking place in Berlin September 4-8, 2026. Reolink will give media an early look at what's ahead for the home security market, including the latest addition to its OMVI series and the newest AI features on the ReoNeura™.

New Addition to the Reolink OMVI Series

Reolink Expands OMVI Series and Showcases New ReoNeura™ AI Innovations at IFA 2026

At IFA 2026, Reolink will unveil the brand's latest innovation in the OMVI series which is battery-operated and solar-powered. Driven by Reolink's SyncTrack technology, the OMVI series provides multi-view monitoring by merging 360° pan-tilt capabilities with up to 180° panoramic perspective. Attendees can explore the versatile series with flexible installation options, including Plug-in WiFi, PoE, Battery-Powered WiFi, and the premier OMVI X16 PoE, boasting 16x optical zoom and 24MP resolution. The entire OMVI series will be on display at the booth.

New ReoNeura™ AI Innovations

Reolink will spotlight its latest advances under the ReoNeura™ AI platform, reflecting the company's continued commitment to delivering intelligent, on-device security features without subscription fees. Visitors will get a first look at how these AI capabilities come to life in Reolink's newest AI-powered innovations.

Reolink Smart Home Integration

Reolink will showcase its broader Smart Home Ecosystem at the booth, giving visitors the opportunity to demo its connected security solutions firsthand.

For more information about Reolink at IFA 2026, please visit https://reolink.com/lp/reolink-at-ifa/.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Trusted by more than 4 million users globally and available in over 3,000 stores through leading retailers worldwide, Reolink provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to innovation in security technology. Learn more at Reolink.com.

SOURCE Reolink Innovation Inc.