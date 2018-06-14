Reolink Father's Day Sales Kick Off: Easiest Smart Home Cameras for Even Non Tech-Savvy Dads

HONG KONG, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink today launches its annual Fathers' Day Sales (available during June 14th – 17th 2018, PST) for its wire-free security cameras, enabling customers to get smart & special gifts for their dads with the best deals (10% off coupon code: DADGIFT).

Check Reolink Fathers' Days Deals here: https://reolink.com/shop/.

Laura, the manager of Reolink, said, "We hope our customers can enjoy a peaceful and worry-free Father's Day. Thus we launch special deals on our plug-and-play smart home cameras so that our customers can buy the easiest tech gifts for their dads, who are even non tech-savvy!"

Kicking off Father's Day this weekend, it's the best time for customers to buy such unforgettable gifts to surprise dads.

Reolink Father's Day Sales: What to Expect

During Father's Day deals, Reolink offers 10% off on the below wire-free battery-powered security cameras. Customers can enter the coupon code DADGIFT to get the best deals to buy gifts for dads on Reolink online store now.

Reolink Argus® 2 — an outdoor rechargeable battery powered security camera for customers to spoil their fathers. With only $116.99 , customers can get a wire-free smart home security camera for dads' security.

For non-stop power supply, customers can buy the Solar Panel pack (Reolink Argus 2 + Solar Panel).

Reolink Argus® — an outdoor battery powered plug-and-play smart home security camera. Customers can buy this battery-operated security camera with only $85.49 .

As the star products, Reolink Argus® series got featured over 40+ top-tier media, such as CNET, Business Insider, TechRadar, etc. Most of the customers gave highly praise to the Argus® series for their versatility and flexibility.

Reolink KeenTM — a battery powered pan and tilt indoor smart home camera. Customers can purchase this tech gift to get all-around security for their fathers (with only $89.99 ).

About Reolink

Reolink, a leading provider of home security products and camera solutions, has been dedicating to delivering advanced and high-quality consumers security cameras/system and reliable solutions for home and business. The products range from PoE security cameras/system, wireless security cameras/systems, to wire-free battery-powered security cameras, which are widely used in home surveillance, business surveillance, baby monitoring, etc. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com, or visit the Reolink US Amazon store: https://amzn.to/2y93Ukj.

