Reolink Launches Innovative and Versatile Argus PT Outdoor Pan Tilt Smart Home Camera

HONG KONG, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink today announced the expansion of its flagship battery-powered security camera lineup with the unique and revolutionary Argus PT outdoor pan tilt security camera launch.

For everyone from wire-free security solution seekers to those who are looking for an all-around outdoor camera for wide-range area monitoring, Argus PT makes pursuing versatile security solution goals easier and more innovative.

For a deeper dive into Reolink Argus PT, please view it here: https://reolink.com/product/argus-pt/.

"Upon the launch of Reolink's battery-powered security camera ancestors — Argus and Keen — our customers inquired if we would make an Argus with Pan Tilt version," said Collin, Reolink's CEO. "Since then, we have added such a product to our product plan list and keep developing it! Now Argus PT — upgraded version of Argus and Keen — is finally available!"

Outdoor Waterproof Design Meets Smooth Pan and Tilt

Standing on the shoulders of Reolink's Keen and Argus series battery-powered security cameras, Argus PT retains the completely wireless design and combines Keen's pan tilt function and Argus' built-in PIR sensor into one single camera, providing the easiest outdoor security solution for customers to monitor their wide-range areas with only one camera, almost no blind spots.

Customers can mount this camera anywhere and have an ultra-wide viewing angle with 355-degree pan and 140-degree tilt design. The IP65 weatherproof rating enables this versatile camera to brave the rain or shine, providing customers an invincible outdoor security solution even in extreme weather.

1080p Full HD Combines Starlight Night Vision Sentry

Argus PT adopts an industry-leading starlight CMOS image sensor and is able to shoot stunning images, even in complete darkness. With 1080p Full HD, the camera can capture crystal-clear and immersive images in the daytime.

Rechargeable Battery or Solar Power Bumps into Eco-Friendly

This camera is powered by a rechargeable battery or Reolink Solar Panel, which enables customers to charge the camera directly without replacing the battery. By adding a solar panel to Argus PT, customers won't need to worry about the power outage — 100% green and eco-friendly.

Easy, Smart Connectivity

Customers can configure or access the camera with smartphones or computers wherever they are. They can keep tabs on their property with a click on their phones, even in the office or during traveling.

Whenever there are motion events, Argus PT will send you real-time app or email push notifications to alert you when it matters.

Pricing and Availability

Shoppers can purchase the Argus PT on the Reolink official online store for only $118.99 at 15% off currently.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is always dedicated to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for home and business. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com or visit the Reolink U.S. Amazon store: https://amzn.to/2y93Ukj.

