Reolink Launches Innovative Reolink Go Wire-Free 4G LTE Security Camera on Indiegogo

HONG KONG, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Reolink Go, a game-changing 4G mobile rechargeable battery-powered security camera on Indiegogo. Incorporating 4G connectivity, 1080p HD, starlight night vision, solar charging, and cloud storage, Reolink Go provides an easy security solution for locations with no Wi-Fi and power access.

Reolink Go Wire-Free 4G Rechargeable Battery-Powered & Solar-Powered Security Camera

Reolink Go connects to the 4G LTE mobile network provided by various network service providers including the nationwide AT&T (US), T-Mobile (US & Germany), EE Limited (UK), Vodafone (UK, Germany & Italy), O2 (UK & Germany), Three UK, Wind Tre (Italy), and more, allowing it to roam freely in places with no WiFi or bandwidth network.

It's powered by the long-running rechargeable battery (up to months' battery life per charge) and can be hooked up to the Reolink Solar Panel for constant solar charging. Weatherproof and wire-free Reolink Go can be set up in seconds and easily deployed and re-deployed with a simple tap on the intuitive mobile app. It streams true 1080p HD quality videos and captures starlight night vision videos in low-light environments. With the built-in smart motion sensor, Reolink Go is capable of sensing movement, sending real-time motion alerts via push notification and email, and recording motions to Reolink Cloud or a micro SD card. Two-way audio allows users to listen in and talk back through the microphone and speaker in real time, or even use pre-recorded voice message to even warm or scare off potential intruders or invaders.

"At Reolink, we've focused on helping people stay connected and secure anywhere at any time, even in places with no Wi-Fi and power," said Colin Liu, the CEO of Reolink. "We are proud to launch our first 4G-LTE security camera Reolink Go on Indiegogo today."

Features of Reolink Go:

100% Wire-Free : Reolink Go is 100% wire-free portable security camera that allows users to place it anywhere. No wires, no hassle.

: Reolink Go is 100% wire-free portable security camera that allows users to place it anywhere. No wires, no hassle. 4G Connectivity : It connects to 4G LTE wireless network, enabling it to roam free in locations with limited or no Wi-Fi. No Wi-Fi, no worries.

: It connects to 4G LTE wireless network, enabling it to roam free in locations with limited or no Wi-Fi. No Wi-Fi, no worries. Rechargeable Battery : Long-running rechargeable battery extends battery life and cuts costs. Save troubles and save money.

: Long-running rechargeable battery extends battery life and cuts costs. Save troubles and save money. Solar Charging : It can connect to Reolink Solar Panel for constant solar charging and non-stop power supply. Flexible and eco-friendly.

: It can connect to Reolink Solar Panel for constant solar charging and non-stop power supply. Flexible and eco-friendly. Starlight Night Vision : It captures better and sharper videos (up to 33 ft) at night. More visual details and better clarity even in the dark.

: It captures better and sharper videos (up to 33 ft) at night. More visual details and better clarity even in the dark. 1080p Full HD : It provides true 1080p (1920*1080) Full HD with 130° wide viewing angle.

: It provides true 1080p (1920*1080) Full HD with 130° wide viewing angle. Smart Motion Sensing & Alerts : It detects motion smartly and sends alerts via notification & email in real-time; customizable voice alert is available.

: It detects motion smartly and sends alerts via notification & email in real-time; customizable voice alert is available. 2-Way Audio : The built-in speakers and microphone let users listen in and talk back interactively.

: The built-in speakers and microphone let users listen in and talk back interactively. Cloud Storage : Save motion-triggered recordings securely in the Reolink Cloud and never miss important details.

: Save motion-triggered recordings securely in the Reolink Cloud and never miss important details. Live View & Streaming on Apps : View live video feeds, record, snapshot, or just checking in with intuitive Smartphone apps (iOS & Android).

: View live video feeds, record, snapshot, or just checking in with intuitive Smartphone apps (iOS & Android). Weatherproof Design: IP65 weatherproof Reolink Go braves elements, rain or shine, inside and out.

Pricing & Availability

Pre-order of Reolink Go (MSRP $250) is now available on Indiegogo starting from $119 USD (52 percent off) for the early birds on a first-come-first-serve basis. Early bird perks including $159 USD ($91 off) for one Reolink Go, $299 USD ($201 off) for Reolink Go 2-Pack and more special offers are available on Indiegogo. All items are estimated to be shipped in July 2018 to the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy.

See more at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/reolink-go-wire-free-4g-rechargeable-security-cam#

A cellular data plan is required for use and can be selected individually by consumers. More supported mobile network service providers in European countries will be updated later.

About Reolink

Reolink, a leading provider of home security products and camera solutions, has been dedicating to delivering advanced and high-quality consumers security cameras/system and reliable solutions for home and business. The products range from PoE security cameras/system, wireless security cameras/systems, to wire-free battery-powered security cameras, which are widely used in home surveillance, business surveillance, baby monitoring, etc. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com.

Media Contact

Olivia/PR manager

Email: pr@reolink.com

Reolink Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Tel: +1 2134012832

Room G, 8th Floor, King Palace Plaza, 55 King Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Related Links

Reolink Go

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reolink-launches-innovative-reolink-go-wire-free-4g-lte-security-camera-on-indiegogo-300635553.html

SOURCE Reolink Digital Technology Co,. Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.reolink.com

