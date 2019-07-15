Reolink Launches Showstopping Prime Day Sales 2019, Up to 38% Off on Smart Cameras

HONG KONG, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts now. Reolink is getting on the bandwagon with showstopping offers and discounts on its smart home security cameras and systems — up to 38% off, available during July 15-16.

Customers can purchase Reolink's best-selling smart security products on Reolink's official online store here: https://reolink.com/flash-sale/.

Reolink Innovation Limited

"Big thanks to our distinguished customers who have been supporting us for the past 10 years. In this annual Prime Day, we would love to reward our Reolink fans to express our sincerest gratitude," said Colin Lau, Reolink's CEO, "Now, enjoy the 48-hour shopping!"

Reolink Prime Day Epic Deals 2019 Overview

Reolink surprises its customers with up to 38% off its security products and delivers budget-friendly, flagship, battery-powered cameras, all-in-one security systems and more.

Reolink C1 Pro 4MP wireless PT security camera (38% off, starts at 10 p.m. on July 15 PDT, 1-day super deal only) — A versatile smart camera for an all-around indoor security solution.

Argus Pro battery powered security camera (20% off) — The easiest smart security camera, praised by CNET, TechAdvisor, TechRadar, etc., is the symbol and milestone of Reolink's innovative step in the smart home field.

Reolink classic PoE and WiFi security cameras (20% off) — Mature technology and classic design make Reolink's boutique products long-standing and well-established.

The special deal is available for the RLC-410, RLC-511, RLC-422, RLC-422W and more.

Reolink all-in-one security camera systems (up to 30% off) — Plug-and-play, easy management, straightforward setup and other features made Reolink systems become one of the solid picks for the best security systems for business in 2019 by DigitalTrends.

For all of the special offers on Reolink's wide-range security cameras, please visit Reolink Prime Day 2019 one-stop store here.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is always dedicated to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for home and business. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com, or visit the Reolink U.S. Amazon store: https://amzn.to/2y93Ukj.

Contact

Elvia Poon/PR manager

Email: pr@reolink.com

Address: RM.4B, Kingswell Commercial Tower, 171-173 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Reolink Innovation Limited

Related Images

reolink-prime-day-sales-2019.jpg

Reolink Prime Day Sales 2019

SOURCE Reolink Innovation Limited