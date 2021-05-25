Reolink Offers Best Father's Day Gifts With Argus 2E at All-Time Low & Cameras on Sale Ahead of the Holiday

WILMINGTON, Del., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Though it is still one month away from Father's Day 2021, it is time to hunt some good gifts for dad. Reolink, one of the world's smartest home security solution providers, is running an early Father's Day sale, now through May 31, with its star wire-free Argus 2E security camera at a historic low (30% off) and sweet deals on other indoor and outdoor cameras and systems.

Customers may find the best home and business security cameras and systems for their fathers here: https://reolink.com/flash-sale.

Reolink

If any customers are short on gift ideas for dads, take a look at Argus 2E (save $25.49 now), one of the latest cameras in Reolink's star Argus series. Featuring a wire-free design and flexible power options, battery or solar-powered, users and even their parents can install and set up the camera effortlessly. Even better, this camera comes with 1080p HD image quality and integrated two-way audio, allowing users to check out how their family members are doing and talk to each other from afar.

In addition to the sweet discount, Reolink also is running a lucky draw so customers may win an Argus 2E for free. Each registered account on Reolink's site is given three chances per day to win site-wide coupons, free accessories, or a brand-new Argus 2E as presents. Click Reolink Father's Day Lucky Draw to try your luck now.

Here is a checklist of the on-sale security cameras and systems to get dads:

Argus 2E - 1080p Wire-Free Battery/Solar-Powered Outdoor Camera (Available at $59.49)

User-friendly camera with no installation effort needed; an ideal gift for dad with high-quality image and two-way talk function.

Reolink Go & Solar Panel Kit - Outdoor 4G Network Solar-Powered Camera (26% off)

No Wi-Fi at dad's place? No worries. Reolink Go, a 4G solar-powered camera, can work in places where Wi-Fi and the power supply may not reach.

RLC-510WA - 5MP Dual-Band Wi-Fi Smart Detection Security Camera (Available at $59.99)

Ideal Wi-Fi security camera for the porch & front yard; alerts for important events only.

RLK8-800B4 - 4K 8-Channel PoE Security System with NVR & 4 IP Cameras (Save $130)

All-in-one PoE security system with stunning day & night 4K images & 2TB built-in storage space.

Find more dynamite security cameras on sale here: Reolink Father's Day Sale 2021 one-stop store

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is always dedicated to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

Contact

Reolink PR Team

Email: [email protected]

Address: 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19808

Related Images

reolink-argus-2e-as-best-gift-for.jpg

Reolink Argus 2E as Best Gift for Father's Day 2021

SOURCE Reolink