Reolink Offers Up to 30% Off Security Cameras and Systems on Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale, Kicking Off Holiday Shopping Frenzy

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink today unwraps its Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals - up to 30% off on top-notch smart cameras and systems - giving customers a head start on holiday shopping season.

Customers can stock up holiday gifts now through December 8 on

Reolink Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale - Up to 30% Off

.

"We start our markdown early, making sure holiday shoppers have enough time to choose and are free from bother of delayed shipments due to a heavy volume of orders on Black Friday," said Colin Lau, Reolink's CEO. "We hope to deliver a happy and worry-free holiday season for customers."

Reolink Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 Gift Guide

From families, friends to colleagues and more, Reolink has a wide range of home gifts well-suited for everyone, with an up to 30% off discount.

For Homeowners: Reolink's best-selling, battery-powered camera, Argus 2 (up to 30% off), featured as the best outdoor home camera for 2019 by PCMag, comes with the easiest wire-free installation, discreet design and smart motion alerts.

The well-regarded PoE IP camera RLC-511 (up to 30% off) is also a solid pick for homeowners, with reliable network connection, 5MP Super HD and 100 ft night vision.

Reolink E1 series pan-tilt smart home cameras (up to 25% off) help pet lovers see what fur friends are doing, with a 355-degree field of view, anytime and anywhere.

For Outdoor Fanatics: the most versatile 4G LTE cellular security camera Reolink Go (up to 25% off) protects you in areas without Internet or a power supply, like RVs and vacation houses.

For Business Owners: the revolutionary 4K eight-channel PoE security camera system RLK8-800B4 (up to 35% off) provides all-round and unparalleled protection.

For more gift ideas, please visit Reolink Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale 2019.

