Reolink Officially Launches Altas PT Ultra, Ushering in a New Era of 4K Home Security

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After much anticipation, Reolink, a renowned smart security solution provider, has finally launched its groundbreaking Altas PT Ultra, an industry-leading 4K continuous recording battery camera setting a new benchmark in the home security industry. This innovative camera is now available to customers, offering an unmatched combination of reliable continuous recording option brought by true 4K UHD resolution and ultra-large battery capacity, and all-around surveillance with auto-tracking and day and night color vision.

Reolink Altas PT Ultra is now available for purchase in North America with a retail price[1] of $209.99 USD on Reolink.com and Amazon. Customers can also opt for the camera and 6-watt solar panel bundle, priced at $229.99 USD.

Ushering in a New Era of 4K Home Security

Reolink Altas PT Ultra made a strong debut at IFA Berlin 2024, garnering significant attention and winning a total of 17 "Best of IFA 2024" awards from top mass media and tech outlets such as Newsweek, Android Authority, PCMag, SlashGear, Laptop Mag, and Trusted Reviews. Laptop Mag praised it for "making smart home security cameras smarter — and more secure," while Android Authority recognized it as the "Best Home Security Camera."

These accolades from leading voices in tech highlight the Altas PT Ultra's breakthrough in the industry, addressing common issues that have long plagued battery camera users — missing crucial events, limited battery life, black and white only night vision and narrow field of view. Designed to overcome these challenges, the Altas PT Ultra brings a comprehensive solution to ensure that homes or businesses are secured like never before.

Never Miss a Moment

The Altas PT Ultra redefines home security with its stunning 4K 8MP image quality and a massive 20,000mAh battery, paired with continuous recording capabilities. As the first battery-powered camera in the industry to offer 12 hours of 4K continuous recording per day for up to 8 days on a single charge, it ensures that users have comprehensive, reliable footage during critical moments.

It can stay powered for up to 500 days on one charge, offering over a year of continuous protection in a standby mode[2]. Even better, with its industry-leading pre-record option, the camera captures 10-second footage even before motion is detected, effectively eliminating the delays commonly associated with PIR-triggered recordings. This ensures that no crucial moment is missed, providing an additional layer of security and peace of mind.

See in Full Color, Even at Night

In terms of nighttime monitoring, Reolink's industry-leading ColorX technology takes the lead. Utilizing an F1.0 aperture lens and a 1/1.8'' sensor, the Altas PT Ultra captures full-color images even in pitch-dark conditions without the need for spotlights or infrared (IR) LEDs, providing superior security compared to black-and-white night vision. This ensures clear, detailed footage at night, making it easier to identify potential threats.

Enjoy All-angle Coverage, No Blind Spots

Beyond its impressive recording capabilities, Altas PT Ultra offers an all-angle view with its 355° pan and 90° tilt rotation capabilities, ensuring no blind spots in surveillance coverage. This comprehensive viewing angle is complemented by auto-tracking and advanced AI smart detection that distinguishes between people, vehicles, and animals, minimizing false alarms. It can automatically detect, follow and record moving objects within the camera's field of view. Users are notified only about events that truly matter, with no monthly subscription fees.

To ensure a seamless customer experience, Reolink backs the Altas PT Ultra with a 2-year warranty and 24/7 customer support. For those who register their product on the official website, an additional six months of coverage will be added.

With the official launch of Reolink Altas PT Ultra, the company reinforces its brand campaign centered on user-centric innovation and technological breakthroughs that bring peace of mind. By deeply understanding customer pain points and delivering effective solutions, Reolink strengthens its role as a trusted partner and leader in the home security industry. This launch embodies the brand's vision of safeguarding and enriching family life through pioneering technology, ensuring every household experiences unmatched reliability and security.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation. Learn more about Reolink's offerings at Reolink.com.

[1] The retail prices may vary in different markets. [2] A standby mode refers to the PIR-triggered recording mode, which means 300 seconds of recording after being triggered by PIR per day combined with standby for the rest of the day.



