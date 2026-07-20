Reolink Releases the Video Doorbell 2nd Gen, Leveraging Qualcomm Technology for Longer-Lasting Front-Door Security

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for homes and business, today announced the on-sale release of the Video Doorbell 2nd Gen on Reolink.com. Joining the Argus Magicam as part of Reolink's Power-Efficient Series, the Video Doorbell 2nd Gen incorporates the Qualcomm® QCC730 micro-power Wi-Fi solution, and is able to deliver up to 50% longer battery life than standard Wi-Fi cameras, without compromising on features or requiring a subscription.

Reolink releases Video Doorbell 2nd Gen, A Video Doorbell without Subscription

Reolink enhances front-door security with a 4MP head-to-toe 1:1 view and on-device smart detection for people, vehicles, animals, and packages, providing reliable, real-time awareness. Additionally, the doorbell offers two distinct operating modes to suit different home setups. In Battery Power Mode, users can install the doorbell completely wire-free or connect it to compatible 8–24VAC doorbell wiring to help keep the built-in battery charged and reduce manual recharging. For users seeking continuous power and more complete recording, the new Optional Wired Power Mode connects to compatible 16–24VAC power and can be enabled in the Reolink App to unlock always-on operation, 24/7 continuous recording, and pre-recording.

"With the Video Doorbell 2nd Gen, we wanted to give homeowners and renters more flexibility without asking them to compromise on performance," said Annie Potter, Head of Marketing at Reolink North America. "From flexible installation options and extended battery life to head-to-toe viewing and subscription-free local AI, this new generation delivers the features people want most in a doorbell camera while staying true to Reolink's commitment to practical, reliable security."

Features of the Video Doorbell 2nd Gen include:

4MP Head-to-Toe 1:1 View: A 2048×2048 square aspect ratio with a 150° horizontal, 150° vertical, and 180° diagonal field of view captures visitors and packages from head to toe, with HDR for clarity in high-contrast lighting.

Flexible Power Options: Install completely wire-free for easy placement or connect to compatible 8–24VAC doorbell wiring to help keep the built-in battery topped up and reduce manual recharging.

Extended Battery Life: Powered by Qualcomm Technologies Inc.'s micro-power Wi-Fi solution, the doorbell delivers up to 10 months of battery life on a single charge (based on 5 minutes of daily recording) — 2x longer than the 1st Gen. [1]

On-Device Smart Detection: Local AI detects people, vehicles, animals, visitors, and packages, with no subscription required for detection or storage.

Added Privacy and Security: New tamper-alert and voice-masking features give homeowners and renters extra peace of mind during two-way audio calls.

Smart Home Ready: Compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, and Home Assistant through a compatible Reolink Hub, plus Reolink Chime 2.1 and Chime Plus for indoor alerts.

No Subscription Required: Local storage via microSD card (up to 512GB) keeps footage in the user's hands, free of monthly fees.

The Reolink Video Doorbell 2nd Gen is available now at Reolink.com and Reolink's official Amazon store for $149.99.

About Reolink:

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to innovation in security technology. Learn more at Reolink.com.

Qualcomm Trademark Notice:

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

[1] Claims relate to the overall Reolink device performance and are not intended to represent the performance of any individual component. Actual performance may vary.

SOURCE Reolink