Reolink to Unveil New Flagship Product at IFA Berlin 2024

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a renowned smart security solution provider is excited to announce that it will participate at IFA Berlin 2024, where it plans to unveil a groundbreaking new product and launch a new brand campaign, enhancing its commitment to helping people safeguard and enrich their family life.

As one of the world's leading trade shows for consumer electronics and home appliances, IFA will take place from Sep. 6 to 10, and Reolink will be located at Hall 1.2, Booth 308.

Reolink to attend IFA Berlin 2024 with full-range security solutions

"We believe that everyone wishes their home should be the safest place and bring them peace of mind. Over the past 15 years, this belief has been driving us to pursue technology leadership and strive to be a trusted partner for our customers," said Fabrice Klohoun, Marketing Manager at Reolink. "We are thrilled to bring all IFA visitors new flagship products and technologies that set us apart in the security camera industry."

All IFA visitors will be offered a sneak peek into Reolink's new flagship product, leveraging the superior performance of Reolink's advanced ColorX technology and smart detection. By continuously listening to consumers and addressing their concerns, Reolink will introduce true 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) continuous recording and pan & tilt functionality for a blindspot-free 360° view. The new flagship product is poised to redefine home surveillance standards by capturing every critical moment for consumers.

Other featured products will include Argus 4 Pro, and various Local Storage Solutions including the Reolink Home Hub series, NVR and WiFi NVR. One of the highlights of Reolink's cutting-edge offerings will be the Reolink Home Hub Pro, a new wireless local storage option. Interactive demos in the Smart AI Detection Zone and Color Night Vision Zone will allow visitors to experience technologies such as virtual fence, loitering detection, and true day and night color firsthand.

Reolink has grown significantly over the past 15 years, as evidenced by its remarkable compound annual growth rate of 86.6% in the last 6 years. Reolink now brings peace of mind to millions of families from over 100 countries, solidifying itself as a trusted brand in the global security industry.

Throughout recent months in 2024, Reolink has made significant strides in various areas, including the launch of groundbreaking products such as the industry-first 16MP 180° panoramic security camera with built-in Motion Track feature, Duo 3 PoE, and the world's first 4K UHD 180° blindspot-free battery camera, Argus 4 Pro, with true day and night color vision. The Duo Series garnered recognition at the IDA Design Awards 2023, while the Argus 4 Pro was honored at the Muse Design Awards 2024. These milestones embody Reolink's relentless pursuit of innovation and product excellence, by pushing the boundaries of smart technology to deliver innovative and user-centric solutions.

For more information and media inquiries about Reolink at IFA 2024, please visit Reolink official website.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is dedicated to delivering convenient and reliable security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink aims to deliver a seamless security experience for customers with its comprehensive product lineup. Reolink provides video surveillance and a scene of protection for millions of homes, families, and stores.

SOURCE Reolink Innovation Inc.