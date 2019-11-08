Reolink Unleashed a Next-Generation Wi-Fi Pan Tilt Smart Camera, E1 Zoom, Adding 5MP, Super-HD and 3X Optical Zoom

HONG KONG, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a global innovator in smart-home security and camera solutions, rolled out a new 5MP, wireless, PTZ home camera, E1 Zoom. It features a 355-degree field of view, 5MP high-definition videos, and smart-home integration, offering all-round, high-quality, and affordable smart-home security.

Reolink E1 Zoom will be immediately available for purchase on its official website for $78.99 per unit.

Reolink E1 Zoom 5MP PTZ Wi-Fi Smart-Home Security Camera

In June, Reolink first unwrapped its E1 series, and E1, E1 Pro arrived. The biggest thing going for the two cameras is their full features, along with incredibly affordable prices, redefining the era of $100+, super-HD security cameras with panning and tilting. They have superior video clarity, outstanding night vision, reliable Wi-Fi, full room coverage, easy setup, etc.

Inheriting these impressive features, E1 Zoom upgrades the video resolution to sharper 5MP (2560x1920 pixels) and adds 3X optical zoom. It allows users to view small objects in incredible detail. Coming with 355-degree panning and 50-degree tilting, E1 Zoom can quickly move and offers full room coverage.

"'Hard to believe this technology is so simple and affordable.' 'Awesome reliable Wi-Fi cam.' We're more than happy to see this inspiring feedback from our E1 and E1 Pro users," said Colin Lau, Reolink's CEO. "We're not surprised the two cams are gaining public recognition. It is gratifying that our hard work paid off. But we do keep looking for ways we can improve, and the best way is to upgrade them into a higher model. We appreciate every one of you sharing what you are experiencing with our new model."

The impressive features of the E1 Zoom 5MP PTZ Wi-Fi smart-security camera include:

355-degree pan, 50-degree tilt, 3X optical zoom : cover the entire room. See near, far and everything in between without image impairment.

: cover the entire room. See near, far and everything in between without image impairment. 2.4/5 GHz dual-band Wi-Fi : wireless connection, simple setup, along with a reliable network.

: wireless connection, simple setup, along with a reliable network. Two-way audio : see and talk to family from afar.

: see and talk to family from afar. 5MP super HD : watch over the entire home in stunning clarity from day to night.

: watch over the entire home in stunning clarity from day to night. Simple to install and setup : easy setup within minutes.

: easy setup within minutes. Remote access and monitoring : get live streaming and motion alerts anywhere at any time.

: get live streaming and motion alerts anywhere at any time. Integration with Google Assistant: control the camera with voice commands: "Hey Google, show me the living room."

control the camera with voice commands: "Hey Google, show me the living room." Flexible storage options: save recorded videos on a micro SD card, cloud, FTP server or Reolink NVR.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart-home field, is always dedicated to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for home and business. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com.

Contact

Reolink PR Team

Email: pr@reolink.com

Address: RM.4B, Kingswell Commercial Tower, 171-173 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

