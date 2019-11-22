Reolink Unlocks the Potential of Business Security With Easy, Affordable and High-Performance Video Surveillance Solutions

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a global innovator in smart home security and camera solutions, announces it launches various tailored security solutions for commercial and small businesses, remote facilities and houses of worship, making it possible for business owners to secure their assets with minimal investment and effort.

Customers can learn more about Reolink business security cameras, systems and video surveillance solutions here: https://reolink.com/for-business/.

Reolink Easy and Affordable Security Solutions for Business

Easy and Affordable Security Solutions for Business

"We learned that crimes like burglary or shoplifting cost trillions of dollars across the globe each year. Many business owners wanted to improve security, but they halted for high price or complex installation," said Eva, Reolink marketing manager.

Unlike costly and intricate traditional video surveillance systems, Reolink security cameras, systems and solutions for businesses allow for DIY surveillance - in a cost-effective and smart way.

Business owners can mount security cameras on their own. After an easy setup, they will get a live feed from their phone or computer anytime from anywhere. When the danger is detected, the cameras will send them alerts instantly.

Reolink commercial video surveillance systems empower managers or staff to monitor by themselves and for themselves. No professional monitoring services. No contracts. No monthly maintenance fees or other overhead fees. Even better, Reolink provides exclusive coupons for them to reduce expenses largely.

Tailored for Every Business

"Each business is unique. Some business owners complain that they cannot find well-suited devices for their needs, so we offer a wide range of security solutions for different businesses," Eva added.

In large businesses, like schools, hospitals and hotels, Reolink 8 or 16-channel Super HD PoE security camera systems watch and record continuously, without missing a beat. In small businesses, like stores, inns and restaurants, Reolink's indoor pan-tilt cameras cover much wider areas.

As for remote facilities, such as construction sites, farms and houses of worship, Reolink even has 4G cellular battery IP cameras to offer peace of mind in the places without power or a network.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart-home field, is always dedicated to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for home and business. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com.

Contact

Reolink PR Team

Email: pr@reolink.com

Address: RM.4B, Kingswell Commercial Tower, 171-173 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Reolink Innovation Limited

Related Images

reolink-security-solutions-for.jpg

Reolink Security Solutions for Business

Reolink Easy and Affordable Security Solutions for Business

SOURCE Reolink Innovation Limited

Related Links

https://reolink.com

