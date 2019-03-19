Reon Revive's 'Energy on the Go Packets' to Come to Health and Wellness Conference in Orlando March 31-April 3

The event, which will be held from March 31-April 3, brings health and wellness brands together for one-on-one private meetings with major retail buyers. Some of the nation's top outlets will be participating in the conference including CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Market, GNC, Kinney Drugs, and Wegmans.

Reon Revive, which contains 80 mg. of caffeine and 50 percent of your Recommended Daily Allowance of vitamin B12, provides the energy boost you need any time during the day. Every pack contains four sachets for use on the go. The easy-to-use revival powder melts quickly on the tongue without the need to be mixed with water.

"We are thrilled to be part of the event in Orlando," said Daniel Scott, co-founder of Reon Revive. "It allows all the major national retail outlets to learn about Reon Revive, which is a great alternative to energy drinks or coffee."

Scott said the parent company, Fontem Ventures, which developed Reon Revive, launched the product after it tested many prototype delivery systems and found that fast-melt powder was the most convenient and effective means of providing "on the go" consumers with a boost of energy.

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with more than 80 retailers and other brands about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

"This event is an excellent opportunity to promote Reon Revive," Scott said. "We are looking forward to the feedback we get from the major retail buyers attending the conference."

For more information about Reon Revive, visit tryreon.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Reon Revive

Related Links

https://tryreon.com

