Reono Bertagnolli, A Medical Group, DBA Rely Radiology Awarded Ambulatory Care (Telehealth) Accreditation from The Joint Commission

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reono Bertagnolli, A Medical Group, DBA Rely Radiology has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Rely Radiology underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on August 13th and 14th. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Teleradiology standards across several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, quality assurance, credentialing/privileging of physicians, leadership, and the rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews while at Rely Radiology.

"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and by working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, The Joint Commission Chief Operating Officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and Chief Nursing Executive. "We commend Reono Bertagnolli, A Medical Group, DBA Rely Radiology for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and in quality of care."

"We are elated that our survey was deficiency free and that there were no requirements for improvement recommended. The Rely Team of Dr. Bertagnolli, Ginger Kirk, Lisa Patterson, and Catherine Agbayani have been preparing for this survey for the last 6 months and did a fantastic job," said Dave Williams, President of Rely Radiology.

"Trident's mission is to provide high-quality clinical services to patients wherever they are. Our long-standing partnership with Rely Radiology, the leading national provider of teleradiology services whose U.S.-based team of board-certified radiologists and cardiologists specializes in the interpretation of x-rays, ultrasounds, MRIs, and CT Scans, enables us to better serve our customers by reducing cost, increasing efficiencies, and ultimately improving patient outcomes," said Andrei Soran, CEO, TridentUSA Health Services.

Rely Radiology ( www.relyradiology.com ), the leading national provider of teleradiology services has a strategic alliance with TridentUSA Health Services, the nation's largest provider of bedside diagnostic and clinical services company specializing in post-acute care. With net revenues exceeding $450M and more than 5,300 employees serving customers in 36 states, TridentUSA Health Services provides a total clinical services solution serving the post-acute care market, delivering diagnostic services wherever patients are located. Each month, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide phlebotomy, laboratory, vascular, imaging, and nurse practitioner services to hundreds of thousands of patients nationwide. In 2018, the company launched its streamlined digital order, delivery and tracking technology platform, TridentConnect. ( www.tridentusahealth.com )

