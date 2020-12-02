Reonomy Partners with Lev to Enhance Data and Analytics Capabilities

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reonomy , the leading property intelligence platform, today announced a partnership with Lev , a tech-powered, commercial mortgage advisory firm based in New York City. The partnership will allow Lev to utilize Reonomy API endpoints to augment its internal systems and enhance its property and financing data, enabling its team to provide better industry analyses to clients and engage in more efficient, data-based prospecting.

Reonomy, the leading property intelligence platform, announced a partnership with Lev, a commercial mortgage advisory. Tweet this (PRNewsfoto/Lev Capital)

Lev uniquely combines human capital market expertise with market-leading technology to identify the best financing options for clients so each deal can be matched and funded by the optimal lender. Access to Reonomy's platform will enhance the depth and quality of data for Lev, specifically in regards to historical financing and transaction data.

"This year, we've been carefully listening to our clients and partners to learn which types of data and analysis are most impactful for their businesses," said Bill Okun, CEO of Reonomy. "We've used that feedback to build new tools that are fueling clarified data insights and a more scientific approach to prospecting. We're excited to partner with Lev to empower their teams to increase value for the clients they serve."

Reonomy's platform leverages machine learning to organize and cleanse the fragmented universe of commercial real estate data. By doing so, the platform offers users a holistic view of any given commercial property's sales and debt history, record of ownership, tenant information, property details and more. By increasing transparency in the CRE industry through data, Reonomy enables partners and clients to reach more successful business decisions, faster.

"The combination of human expertise and client communication with top-of-the-line technology has always been the winning formula for us at Lev," said Yaakov Zar, Founder & CEO of Lev. "Having the most up-to-date data from Reonomy helps us ensure we're using every data set to serve our customers, and help them execute and grow."

For more information on Reonomy Data Solutions, visit www.reonomy.com/solutions/data-solutions

For more information on Lev, please visit www.levcapital.com

About Reonomy

Reonomy leverages big data, partnerships, and machine learning to connect the fragmented, disparate world of commercial real estate. By providing unparalleled access to property intelligence, Reonomy products empower individuals, teams and companies to unlock insights and discover new opportunities. Founded in 2013, Reonomy is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit https://www.reonomy.com or follow us @Reonomy on Twitter.

About Lev Capital

Lev helps commercial real estate owners and investors get the best financing for their properties. Our capital markets experts are superpowered by machine learning technology to help understand your portfolio, identify the best lender for each transaction and get the deal closed quickly, keeping you updated every step of the way. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in SoHo in New York City, Lev has closed over $150 million of transactions across all asset types, nationwide. For more information, visit www.levcapital.com

SOURCE Lev Capital

Related Links

https://www.levcapital.com

