Reopening Jazz Music in New York City - Jazz Programs for Adults and Teens

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This July and August, the New York Jazz Workshop, will be re-opening the doors of its state-of-the-art facilities to the public for in-person jazz programs. NYJW celebrates the reopening of in-person classes with a stellar line-up of three and four-day Summer Intensives (for adult participants 17+) and Teen Jazz Camp (for ages 12-16). After enduring such an incredibly difficult year of pandemic, we could not be more excited to come together again to learn, laugh, and play music.

SUMMER INTENSIVES

The Summer Intensive Series kicks off with "Saxophone Madness" on July 16-18, led by three of today's most influential saxophonists: Chris Cheek, Tony Malaby, and Sam Newsome (hosted by Marc Mommaas). Each day will be led by a different faculty member offering their unique perspective on improvising, sound, technique, and more.

This summer offers not one but two opportunities for guitarists to work with Kenny Wessel and Nate Radley in the "Guitar Hang" Intensive (July 23-25 and August 23-25). Either/both of these special, three-day intensives is the perfect setting for guitarists to fine-tune their improvisation, harmony, and technique.

NYJW's intensive lineup boasts some incredible programs for singers of all levels. Michelle Walker, along with Olivia Foschi and Jocelyn Medina, lead Vocal Workout 1 (beginner/intermediate level) on July 26-28 and Vocal Workout 2 (intermediate/advanced level) on August 20-22. Topics include melody, breathing exercises, technique, approaches to jazz repertoire and improvisation.

Marc Mommaas, the co-founder of the school, will be conducting the first Jazz Improvisation on July 29-August 1, where musicians will sharpen their skills and broaden their musical vocabulary along with drummer Tony Moreno and vibraphonist Mark Sherman. Topics in this intensive include ear training, rhythm and composition.

August 6-8 is "The Keys" Intensive for all pianists/keyboardists, taught by the world-class combo of pianists Amina Figarova, Angelica Sanchez, and Jacob Sacks. Topics include reading, ear training, technique, solo piano, comping styles, and improvisation.

The "Rhythm For All" Intensive on August 9-11 will open your ears to a variety of rhythmic approaches, such as swing-feel, Afro-Cuban and Latin-based grooves, poly-meter, odd time signatures, and more. Led by Marc Mommaas, Darrell Green, and Dave Ambrosio, this program is open to all instrumentalists and vocalists.

For Brazilian music lovers, August 12-15 brings the Brazilian Music Intensive with pianist Vitor Goncalves and percussionist Vanderlei Pereira. During this intensive, students will perform the music of Jobim, Pascoal, Pixinguinha, in addition to learning about rhythms like choro, bossa nova, baiao, samba, maracatu, and the xote.

Drummer Vito Lesczak and a special guest will lead the second Jazz Improvisation Intensive from August 26-29. The intensive covers many compositional styles plus ideas on melody, harmony and rhythm.

The Jazz Composition Intensive* will be led by Marc Mommaas and special guest Alan Ferber on August 27-28. The intensive will answer questions on how to avoid compositional ruts, and cover topics such as form, melodic considerations and melodic rhythm. *online-only.

TEEN SUMMER CAMP (Ages 12-16)

Our Teen Summer Jazz Camp allows teenage students to perform and learn about jazz in an environment that is friendly, informative, and fun! NYJW is delighted to host four sessions of the Teen Jazz Camp:

July 12-15

August 2-5

August 16-19

Jazz improvisation is the ultimate form of musical expression and, with the help of NYC professionals, students will learn how to apply jazz theory, ear training, and ensemble playing to all styles of music. Our camp is led by a group of seasoned and dedicated educators, all materials are in tune with admission requirements, as stated by LaGuardia Community College, the Frank Sinatra High School and similar programs.

