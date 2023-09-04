ReOrbit Completes Oversubscribed $7.4M Seed Funding Round: Enabling Real-Time Dataflow in Space

News provided by

ReOrbit Oy

04 Sep, 2023, 07:22 ET

HELSINKI, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReOrbit, a Helsinki-based leading provider of software-enabled satellites, has completed an oversubscribed Seed funding round for US $7.4M, led by Inventure VC, along with participation from 10x Founders, existing investor Icebreaker.vc, Expansion, and Yes VC.

ReOrbit enables real-time dataflow in space and provides Earth Observation and SatCom operators with flight software, satellite platforms, and complete systems. Thanks to its highly flexible software-first architecture, ReOrbit can adapt its satellites to different missions and support any payloads with powerful flight capabilities whilst keeping cost and time-to-orbit low. ReOrbit has been profitable since it was founded, gaining strong traction with customers ranging from governmental and institutional sectors to commercial satellite operators.

"This is a very important milestone for ReOrbit, and we are thrilled to have secured this significant support from our new and existing investors," says Sethu Saveda Suvanam, CEO and Founder of ReOrbit. "Our outstanding team is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the highest global quality, security and operability standards. We can now accelerate our development strategy focusing on international expansion and products that make a difference. We have a very strong pipeline, and this funding will enable us to deliver multiple space systems".

"ReOrbit represents the next frontier of the new space economy. We are happy to support the rapid growth of the company and its continuous impressive work on advancing breakthrough technologies in space.", says Tuomas Kosonen, Partner at Inventure VC.

ReOrbit's Board of Directors is led by the Chairman of the Board Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer of Nokia, and includes esteemed members Tuomas Kosonen, Partner at Inventure VC, Markus Räikkönen, Investor at YES VC, Sethu Saveda Suvanam, CEO and Founder of ReOrbit, and John Auburn, Chief Strategy Officer of ReOrbit.

About ReOrbit

ReOrbit provides autonomous and interconnected satellites that are optimized for efficient and reliable delivery of customers space-related data. ReOrbit is creating the most compelling in-space data flow company by augmenting world's information use via space.

ReOrbit works with the most prominent entities within security, satcom and Earth observation. Our technology is supported by Business Finland, the European Space Agency and the European Commission.

Founded in 2019, ReOrbit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland with additional offices in Sweden and Argentina. For more information, please visit https://www.reorbit.space/

Contact
Media Contact:
Jana Avdeeva, Marketing Manager, ReOrbit
[email protected]
+358 504344104

SOURCE ReOrbit Oy

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.