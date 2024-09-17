ReOrbit Enters into Strategic Agreement with Uzma for Small GEO Communications Satellite

HELSINKI, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReOrbit, a Helsinki-based leading provider of software-enabled satellites, has entered into an agreement with the leader in the energy and technology landscape in Malaysia Uzma Berhad in relation to a Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) communications satellite project.

Under this agreement, ReOrbit together with Uzma aims to provide a software-enabled state-of-the-art GEO communications satellite to bring connectivity and ensure consistent coverage across Malaysia.

Uzma Group's CEO, Dato' Kamarul Redzuan bin Muhamed, emphasized the transformative potential of this collaboration: "Satellites and new space technologies are revolutionizing the way we connect, observe, and understand our world. Together, using our combined skill sets, we aim to unlock new opportunities and create a sustainable future in the New Space Economy."

"This landmark agreement with our strategic partner, Uzma Berhad, solidifies our collaboration in unlocking connectivity in Malaysia. As a leader in cutting-edge GEO communications satellites, ReOrbit is happy to work alongside Uzma to map out ways our satellite technology, extensive in-house knowledge and expertise can support the booming economy and benefit the people in Malaysia", said Sethu Saveda Suvanam, CEO and Founder of ReOrbit.

About ReOrbit

ReOrbit builds software-enabled satellites as network nodes. Our top-notch team of software engineers and system architects develop in-house software, procure hardware from the best-in-class suppliers, and seamlessly integrate the components to create flexible and secure satellites. By implementing onboard edge-processing and interoperability with other architectures, ReOrbit delivers the insights directly to the decision maker and ensures rapid response.

ReOrbit works with the most prominent entities within security, satcom and Earth observation. Our technology is supported by Business Finland, the European Space Agency and the European Commission.

Founded in 2019, ReOrbit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, with a subsidiary in Argentina. For more information, please visit https://www.reorbit.space/

About Uzma Berhad

Uzma Berhad is a leading energy and technology solutions provider in Malaysia, specialising in the development and advancement of innovative solutions in various sectors, especially in the Energy sector, and now including the space industry under the new business venture. With a commitment to excellence and a vision for the future, Uzma continues to spearhead technological advancements in Malaysia and beyond.

For more information, please visit https://www.uzmagroup.com

Media Contact:

Jana Avdeeva, Head of Marketing, ReOrbit

[email protected]

