Reorg Announces Partnership With the European Leveraged Finance Association (ELFA)

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reorg , a financial media and technology company, today announced its partnership with the European Leveraged Finance Association (ELFA). ELFA is a trade association for European leveraged finance investors, and works to establish and enhance industry best practices by promoting education as well as advocating for increased market transparency.

Kent Collier, founder and CEO of Reorg said, "We are delighted to enter into this partnership. Our reporters, analysts and legal experts, who together make up the 'Reorg Trifecta' , have deep expertise in the leveraged finance and distressed debt market, and we look forward to engaging with ELFA and its members to contribute to its mission of providing more transparency to the European credit market."

Sabrina Fox, Executive Advisor at ELFA said of the partnership, "We are very excited about our partnership with Reorg, and we look forward to working with them on a range of activities throughout 2020, aimed at fulfilling our mission to create a more transparent, efficient, and resilient leveraged finance market. Their extensive expertise will be hugely beneficial to our members as we work together on resources and events during the year."

Reorg's product range includes intelligence, data and analysis of high yield and distressed credits across North America and Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, as well as Asia. Reorg also offers specialist products such as sophisticated analysis on indentures and credit agreements in the primary and secondary markets, in-depth analysis and exclusive coverage of M&A and activism in the U.S. market, as well as timely alerts and expert analysis of new chapter 11 cases and breaking news.

About Reorg

Founded in 2013, Reorg has fundamentally changed the way financial and legal professionals access complex and opaque business information. Our unique editorial team combines reporting with financial and legal analysis to provide a holistic view of topical situations and delivers that view in real time through our proprietary platform. Today, Reorg serves more than 20,000 professionals across the world's leading hedge funds, asset managers, investment banks, law firms, professional services and advisors, as well as corporations so they can make better business, investment and advisory decisions. To learn more, visit Reorg.com .

About the European Leveraged Finance Association (ELFA)

ELFA (European Leveraged Finance Association) is a trade association comprised of European leveraged finance investors that seeks to support the growth and resilience of the leveraged finance market while acting as the voice of its investor community. For more information please visit the ELFA website: www.elfainvestors.com.

SOURCE Reorg

Related Links

https://reorg.com

