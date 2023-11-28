Reorg Appoints Jeff Winter as CMO

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reorg, the leading global provider of credit data, analytics and intelligence, announced today it has appointed Jeff Winter as Chief Marketing Officer with immediate effect. Jeff will lead the Reorg global marketing organization and report to the Reorg CEO, Kent Collier.

Jeff's arrival will bring Reorg's marketing efforts into the next growth phase. He will drive the marketing strategy and its execution - focusing on evolving the brand as Reorg continues to innovate and build on its full credit lifecycle offering for subscribers.

Jeff brings a wealth of experience to Reorg, having most recently served as CMO at Duck Creek Technologies since September 2021, the industry leader in Insurance SaaS. During his tenure, Jeff was responsible for end-to-end marketing and communications from extending Duck Creek's brand, building and accelerating pipeline, to driving channel growth, customer retention and engagement. Previously, he was CMO at Rocket Software, where he shaped the Rocket brand and generated value into Rocket's extensive installed base. Prior to his roles at Duck Creek and Rocket Software, Jeff has led global marketing teams at Pitney Bowes, SAP and IBM.

"I am honored to join Reorg, a company that has demonstrated consistent and explosive growth, while maintaining an incredibly high level of customer satisfaction," said Reorg's new CMO, Jeff Winter, "I am excited to bring my experience across all facets of marketing to create broader market awareness of Reorg's expanded product scope and capabilities as the company continues on its growth trajectory."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to Reorg," said Reorg's founder and CEO, Kent Collier, "His extensive experience in B2B marketing will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and position our business for the future."

About Reorg

Founded in 2013, Reorg combines powerful technology along with financial analysis, legal analysis and reporting to provide a granular view of hard-to-find credit information. Together with document, compliance and data management we offer a holistic solution set for global credit market participants. Reorg has experienced rapid growth over the last decade and today serves more than 30,000 professionals across the world's leading hedge funds, asset managers, investment banks, law firms, professional services and advisors. To learn more, visit Reorg.com.

