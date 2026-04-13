REOS - VIRUNGA CRITICAL HIGHLIGHTS US GOVERNMENT POLICY AND ANNOUNCES CORPORATE STRATEGY FOR TUNGSTEN COMMERCIALIZATION

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virunga Critical Inc., a Delaware-based mining and critical minerals company focused on the Democratic Republic of Congo, highlights the critical minerals executive order signed by President Trump on January 15, 2026, titled "Adjusting Imports of Processed Critical Minerals and Their Derivative Products into the United States."

The order emphasizes the use of international cooperation to strengthen U.S. minerals security. With the United States fully import-dependent for 12 critical minerals and reliant on imports for more than half of its consumption of an additional 29, expanded coordination with allied partner countries and private sector companies will be central to reducing supply chain vulnerabilities and dependence on China. Following Virunga's completed acquisition of ReoStar Energy Corp., the combined company is expected to become the second U.S.-domiciled publicly traded mining company operating in the DRC, and the first focused exclusively on the development of critical minerals in one of the world's most resource-rich regions.

Tungsten is considered a "critical mineral" in domestic metallurgical applications that serve a wide range of industrial categories, from smartphones to car batteries, aerospace, defense, energy, electronics, AI infrastructure, semi-conductor and telecommunications technologies.

China at present dominates the processing and production of Tungsten globally, with a market share of 82.7%. Last month, China became a net importer of Tungsten due to diminishing domestic grades. This exacerbates the challenged global supply chain. Chinese legislation is being further contemplated to restrict exports of Tungsten altogether. Simultaneously, starting in 2027, the Pentagon will prohibit the use of select critical materials originating from China in U.S. military applications in their entirety.

Tungsten, the first of Virunga's production available in commercial quantities, is being mined at a rate of 50MT per month. Increased high-grade production is anticipated post mining development in late 2027. The company currently holds 120MT at 50% purity in inventory.

About Virunga Critical

Virunga Critical intends to pursue a diversified critical minerals strategy centered on the development of tungsten, tin, tantalum, antimony, lithium, niobium, rhodium, and rare earth elements sourced from high-grade volcanic regions of the DRC and surrounding regions. These materials are essential for next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence infrastructure, robotics, battery storage, defense systems, and autonomous devices. The company recently acquired a 54,750,000 share block of REOS Energy "REOS" and is the process of merging the combined companies via a reverse takeover transaction (RTO).

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SOURCE ReoStar Energy Corporation