Reos Partners, Climate Champions Team, and TED Countdown Launch the Radical Climate Collaboration Initiative

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring the release of Radical Collaboration to Accelerate Climate Action: A Guidebook for Working Together with Speed, Scale, and Justice.

Reos Partners, the social impact company bringing transformational change to complex societal issues, announces that it's joined forces with the Climate Champions Team , TED Countdown , and Leaders' Quest to launch the Radical Climate Collaboration initiative to accelerate climate action.

Working Together for Effective Climate Action

The global climate movement is an unprecedented collective response to an unprecedented global challenge. As the global impacts of climate change are becoming more clear and severe, the need to effectively collaborate with diverse others is imperative.

Reos Partners, the social impact company bringing transformational change to complex societal issues, has partnered with the Climate Champions Team, a global team of experts supporting the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions to drive collaborative climate action, TED Countdown, and Leaders' Quest to launch the Radical Climate Collaboration initiative to support the movement towards net zero.

The initiative's first endeavor brought together 100 experienced climate practitioners from around the world to summarize their guidance in the forthcoming Radical Collaboration to Accelerate Climate Action: A Guidebook for Working Together with Speed, Scale, and Justice. The guidebook is designed to help people and organizations from diverse backgrounds, sectors, and scales, collaborate more effectively. It defines seven practices which, taken together, have the potential to generate a cooperative effort leading to fast, big, and fair results. The guidebook is available at www.radicalclimatecollaboration.com .

"People around the world are stepping forward to take climate action. Some of these collaborations are producing extraordinary results, but in aggregate they are not yet big or fast enough to achieve the economic and societal transformations necessary for a safe and just future," says Adam Kahane, Director at Reos Partners.

"Making progress on climate mitigation, adaptation, and restoration requires many stakeholders to work together across deep differences. This is the reason for the Radical Climate Collaboration initiative. Radical collaboration is a pragmatic and proven approach to working together to move forward with speed, scale, and justice," he adds.

Nigel Topping, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for the UK, COP26 says, "We need a collaborative shift across all of society towards a decarbonized economy so that we can all thrive in a healthy, resilient and zero carbon world. The Radical Climate Collaboration Initiative will enable us to achieve the collective action needed for successful climate action."

"Climate change has led our planet to a perilous position, requiring urgent action. It's a complex issue needing collaboration, innovation, and rapid action in order to make meaningful progress," said Lindsay Levin, incoming Head of Impact and Partnerships at TED and co-founder of TED Countdown. "By providing practical resources, on-the-ground workshops, and a global network for sharing, learning and collaboration, our goal as the Radical Climate Collaboration Initiative can build the capacity to move toward a net zero world."

About Reos Partners

Reos Partners is a social impact company focused on bringing transformational change to complex societal issues. It designs and facilitates strategies that enable groups of diverse stakeholders – organizations, sectors, or societies – to work together to make sustained progress and systemic breakthroughs in areas including climate action, education, health equity, peacebuilding and governance, and sustainable development.

About the Climate Champions Team

The Climate Champions Team is a global team of experts covering a broad spectrum of fields. Working with the Marrakech Partnership and other partners, the Team supports the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions to drive collaborative climate action, mobilizing businesses, investors, cities, regions and civil society and act as a bridge between non-state actors and national governments to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement.

About TED Countdown

TED Countdown is a collaboration of TED and Leaders' Quest . Working with a network of strategic partners, its goal is to build a better future by cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 in the race to a zero-carbon world—a world that is safer, cleaner and fairer for everyone.

About Leaders' Quest

Leaders' Quest (LQ) pictures a future where everybody can thrive within the means of the planet — an economy designed to grow nature and society. LQ's alchemy is in bringing different worlds together to partner on meaningful change. As a social enterprise, we've spent over 20 years developing wise leaders who are building a more equitable, inclusive and sustainable world. Our work ranges from helping CEOs to align profit with purpose to facilitating cross-sector collaboration towards solutions to the defining challenges of the 21st century.

