REOX to Showcase Tax Exchange at Upcoming Events

REOX

21 Feb, 2024

REOX (Renewable Energy Open Exchange) to showcase transferable tax credit exchange at the Family Office Club and Solar + Wind Finance & Investment Summit

PHOENIX, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REOX is positioned to transform the renewable energy market through its innovative exchange platform, launching on March 1st, 2024. 

With unprecedented interest by energy developers and qualified buyers in the REOX transferable energy tax exchange platform, the REOX team will have on-site demos and educational sessions at two key upcoming events.  The Family Office Club, March 5th – 6th in Beverly Hills, California, which is the premier summit for Family Offices highly focused on real estate, tech, and wealth management, and The Solar + Wind Finance & Investment Summit, March 10th – 13th in Phoenix, Arizona, where top-level renewable and financial executives capitalize on the booming renewable energy market.

"The renewable energy market continues to expand at a rapid pace, especially now that we're a year into the new opportunities provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.  We're especially excited about the emerging new breed of buyers of transferable renewable tax credits and how our exchange platform caters to both the traditional and new players in this market.  These events provide a great venue to showcase our technology and services to make selling and purchasing transferable energy tax credits easy." explains Brian Raboin, REOX CEO. 

In anticipation of the exchange launch, REOX has already secured over 285 million dollars in renewable tax credits from vetted energy developers, and more are committing to the platform every day as it's embraced by the developer community. These tax credits are immediately available to qualified buyers who are looking to help reduce their tax liability. 

To learn more about REOX, Renewable Energy Open Exchange, and to receive important updates and available renewal tax credits, please visit www.reox.net or to sign up directly, visit www.reox.net/sign-up/.

About REOX
At REOX, our mission is to revolutionize the renewable energy market through innovative solutions and ethical practices. We empower developers and buyers by simplifying complex transactions, ensuring transparency, and fostering sustainable collaborations. Committed to environmental stewardship, we drive the adoption of renewable energy sources. With cutting-edge technology and unwavering integrity, we pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future, energizing communities and businesses worldwide.          

Contact: David Slepak                                                 
Phone: 480.747.1621
Email: 373256@email4pr.com

SOURCE REOX

