Rep AI Raises $6.2 Million in Strategic Follow-On Funding to Advance AI Platform for ecommerce

Silicon Road Ventures leads latest investment round as Rep AI expands its unified AI platform designed to improve conversion, customer experience, and operational efficiency

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep AI, an AI platform purpose-built for ecommerce brands and online retailers, today announced it has raised $6.2 million in strategic follow-on funding. The round was led by Silicon Road Ventures, with participation from Osage Venture Partners, Flashpoint Venture Capital, and strategic investor Zendesk.

This latest raise marks the second tranche of Rep AI's funding in approximately 20 months, building on the company's initial $8.2 million Series A round announced in August 2024. The new capital will accelerate product innovation, expand market reach, and support enterprise growth as Rep AI strengthens its position in the evolving ecommerce AI sector.

Rep AI's platform helps brands unify customer engagement across the full shopping journey - from identifying shopper intent before purchase to improving conversion and streamlining post-purchase support. By consolidating fragmented AI and customer experience tools into a single platform, Rep AI addresses growing demand for more efficient, revenue-focused ecommerce operations.

"ecommerce brands are increasingly overwhelmed by disconnected technology stacks that create operational silos and missed revenue opportunities," said Yoav Oz, co-founder and CEO, Rep AI. "This funding further validates our vision of building a unified AI operating system for ecommerce - one that helps brands better understand shopper behavior, improve conversion, and deliver stronger customer experiences from first interaction through long-term loyalty."

"The industry is moving beyond isolated AI tools toward integrated systems that can influence the entire customer journey across ecommerce," said Shauli Mizrahi, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Rep AI. "Our focus has always been on building an infrastructure that drives measurable business outcomes while simplifying how brands deploy and scale AI."

As enterprise AI adoption accelerates, investors are backing platforms that can move beyond fragmented experimentation and deliver scalable business value. According to McKinsey's 2025 State of AI report, 78% of organizations now use AI in at least one business function, reflecting a significant shift from experimentation to operational deployment. However, many organizations continue to face challenges tied to siloed AI systems and fragmented implementations - creating demand for more unified, enterprise-grade platforms.

"Brands are seeking scalable, revenue-driving agentic AI infrastructure rather than isolated point solutions," said Sid Mookerji, Managing Partner at lead investor, Silicon Road Ventures. "Rep AI is emerging as a leader in ecommerce's fastest-growing technology categories by replacing fragmented systems with a more cohesive, intelligent platform."

Zendesk's strategic investment represents more than just capital - it signals validation from one of customer experience technology's most influential companies and reinforces the growing convergence of customer service, sales, and revenue generation.

"A great retail experience feels like a knowledgeable sales concierge, one that asks the right questions to understand your needs, knows the products inside and out, and can help with everything from discovery to returns. True AI integration in retail requires more than a chatbot; it requires a deep understanding of shopper behavior and product data. Rep AI's platform demonstrates how behavioral AI can bridge the gap between site visits and completed purchases, offering a personalized concierge at scale. We're pleased to support the team as they continue to refine the intersection of CX and commerce," said Adrian McDermott, CTO, Zendesk.

About Rep AI

Rep AI is the AI operating system for ecommerce — a single agentic platform that works across the full customer journey, from behavioral intent detection on arrival through personalized sales guidance, conversion optimization, and post-purchase support. Built on proprietary behavioral AI and large language models, Rep AI proactively engages shoppers at the moment of highest intent, ingests each brand's voice and product knowledge, and delivers shared shopper intelligence across marketing, CX, and sales teams simultaneously. Customers including Proof Wallets, VIBAe, K2, Unclaimed Bagage, Satya Jewelry, HigherDOSE, OLLY, Cloth & Paper, Bikes Online, and NutraBio use Rep AI to drive compounding revenue growth. Rep AI is backed by Silicon Road Ventures, Osage Venture Partners, Flashpoint Venture Capital, and Zendesk.

For more information, visit hellorep.ai.

Media Contact:

Erin Farrell Talbot

917-232-9309

[email protected]

SOURCE Rep AI