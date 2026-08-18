Rep Com International Brings Its New Data Center Division to the Metro Connect Fall and Datacloud USA Conferences in Austin

RCI joins one of the largest AI critical infrastructure conferences of the year

VENICE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Com International (RCI), the only independent manufacturers' representative firm serving the U.S. telecommunications and broadband industry across all 50 states, today announced that it will attend the Metro Connect Fall and Datacloud USA conferences co-located in Austin, Texas on September 2 and 3, 2026. The appearance marks the first major industry engagement for RCI's Data Center Division, launched in July 2026 as part of the firm's expansion into AI critical infrastructure.

RCI will be represented at the conference by Will Bryan, the firm's Vice President of Data Center and Strategic Accounts, who joined in June 2026 to lead the new division.

"These co-located conferences bring together the operators, developers and investors building the AI economy, and it is exactly where RCI needs to be," said Bryan. "I look forward to connecting our manufacturer partners with the teams of key decision-makers who are deploying capacity into data centers across the country while also showing how a national, technically-oriented rep model accelerates that work."

RCI's expansion into the data center market comes as a multi-trillion-dollar AI critical infrastructure buildout drives a generational shift across the industry.

"I have spent my career building and running large networks, and the operators who come out ahead are the ones who see the shift coming. AI infrastructure is the biggest shift this industry has faced," said Tom Maguire, former Chief Executive Officer of Brightspeed and a former senior executive at Verizon. "Rep Com has always anticipated these shifts and stayed ahead of its customers' needs, which is exactly what this build demands: a partner that is technically deep, national in reach, and focused on where the industry is going next."

The Metro Connect Fall and Datacloud USA conferences are the first in a planned series of appearances as RCI deepens its presence across the data center and AI critical infrastructure conference calendar. RCI expects to attend leading industry conferences including infra/STRUCTURE Summit 2026, DCD Connect Virginia 2026 and PTC 2027, among others, through the fall and into 2027.

Resources

Brief: AI Critical Infrastructure Market Opportunity Drives RCI Expansion Strategy

About Rep Com International

Founded in 1983, Rep Com International (RCI) is the only independent manufacturers' representative firm serving the U.S. telecommunications and broadband industry across all 50 states, with further extension of its national platform into the broader AI critical infrastructure market announced in July 2026. For more than 40 years, RCI has represented leading manufacturers of fiber, optical connectivity and test, outside-plant, power and safety products, connecting them with the customers, distributors and installers who build the nation's communications networks. RCI's 100 percent employee-based sales force combines local, on-the-ground expertise with consistent nationwide coverage and support. Headquartered in Venice, Florida, RCI represents principals including Prysmian, Vertiv, Viavi, HFCL, Infra Pipes and ProLabs, among others. Learn more at www.repcom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements about Rep Com International's plans, its conference participation, and the fast-growing AI and data center markets it is expanding to serve. They reflect the company's current expectations and the significant, well-documented investment underway across the sector. Third-party market data is attributed to its source.

Media Contact

Eric Farst, President

Rep Com International

[email protected]

SOURCE Rep Com International, LLC