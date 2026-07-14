Rep Com International Expands Into AI Critical Infrastructure, Launching a Dedicated Data Center Division

RCI announces investments to serve the multi-trillion-dollar AI and data center buildout across fiber, connectivity and power.

VENICE, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Com International (RCI), the only independent manufacturers' representative firm serving the U.S. telecommunications and broadband industry across all 50 states, today announced its expansion into AI critical infrastructure, with a strategic focus on the data center sector. This move formalizes an initiative RCI has been developing through its existing manufacturer principals, customer relationships, and distribution partners — positioning the firm to capture growth in one of the largest infrastructure buildouts in U.S. history.

"With AI driving massive growth and convergence across our sector, our partners are increasingly asking for end-to-end solutions," said Eric Farst, President of Rep Com International. "For over 40 years, RCI has connected the manufacturers of critical network infrastructure with the customers who deploy it in the field. Extending this proven model into the data center and AI infrastructure market represents a natural strategic progression, and RCI is investing accordingly to lead this expansion."

To spearhead the effort, RCI has named Will Bryan as its Vice President in charge of data center expansion and strategic accounts, starting June 30, 2026. Bryan brings more than 30 years of technical, sales and executive experience spanning telecommunications and AI critical infrastructure, including RF and optical network engineering, fiber access systems, and broadband sales and product leadership. Backed by RCI's existing national field and application engineering team, Bryan's mandate is to develop the master sales strategy, recruit complementary manufacturer lines, and develop hyperscale, colocation and enterprise data center accounts.

"I joined RCI to lead this expansion because the opportunity is generational," said Bryan "Our customers are already carrying a tremendous amount of AI-driven data traffic on the networks they have built with us over decades. My focus is to bring more technical, product-led and strategic sales support to our principals and customers as that traffic, and the infrastructure behind it, expands into the data center and across AI critical infrastructure."

"This is just the beginning," Farst added. "We are making additional strategic investments to help more customers across the AI critical infrastructure industry, and we intend to keep building our coverage, our line card and our team for the next generation of this business."

Resources

Brief: AI Critical Infrastructure Market Opportunity Drives RCI Expansion Strategy

About Rep Com International

Founded in 1983, Rep Com International (RCI) is the only independent manufacturers' representative firm serving the U.S. telecommunications and broadband industry across all 50 states, with further extension of its national platform into the broader AI critical infrastructure market announced in July 2026. For more than 40 years, RCI has represented leading manufacturers of fiber, optical connectivity and test, outside-plant, power and safety products, connecting them with the customers, distributors and installers who build the nation's communications networks. RCI's 100 percent employee-based sales force combines local, on-the-ground expertise with consistent nationwide coverage and support. Headquartered in Venice, Florida, RCI represents principals including Prysmian, Vertiv, Viavi, HFCL, Infra Pipes and ProLabs, among others. Learn more at www.repcom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements about Rep Com International's plans and the fast-growing AI and data center markets it is expanding to serve. They reflect the company's current expectations and the significant, well-documented investment underway across the sector. Third-party market data is attributed to its source.

SOURCE Rep Com International, LLC