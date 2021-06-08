Rep Data Adds Jeremy Antoniuk as Chief Operations Officer

NEW ORLEANS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Data , a full-service data collection firm, has hired experienced leader Jeremy Antoniuk as Chief Operations Officer. The company, which was founded nearly one year ago, has experienced record growth since its inception. Antoniuk will ensure that Rep Data's operating model continues to support this level of growth through ongoing improvement and optimization.

"Jeremy is an innovative thinker who has vast experience leading operations teams at technology companies, resulting in tremendous growth opportunities," said Patrick Stokes, CEO and founder of Rep Data. "His consultative approach fits perfectly with the ethos of our team. We look forward to his contributions toward not only our growth goals, but also in bolstering our commitment to data quality and consistent market research project execution for our clients."

Antoniuk will lead the Rep Data's operations group, consisting of service delivery, technology, human resources and finance. As the company grows, he will focus on continuing to build a high-performance team with talented, experienced people who will contribute to an exceptional company culture. By developing well-designed processes and technology, he will help to ensure an outstanding experience for all Rep Data clients.

Prior to joining Rep Data, Antoniuk served in executive level positions for a number of market research and technology organizations including FocusVision, Research Now, e-Rewards and others. In these positions, he played a central role in achieving key performance indicators (KPIs), structured process improvement, intelligent data analysis, and pursuing innovation. He is listed as an inventor on four U.S. patents related to internet traffic routing, quota management, mobile data collection and data integration. Antoniuk holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Virginia Commonwealth University, and served as an air traffic control RADAR technician in the United States Air Force.

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for primary researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. The company's mission is to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms and more. www.repdatallc.com

