Rep Data Named To 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List

Growing company honored for rapid growth and innovation in data quality and survey fielding

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Data, a leading provider of full-service market research and data quality solutions, today announced it has been named to the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Rep Data ranked No. 363.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 recognizes companies that combine innovation, entrepreneurship, and rapid expansion across North America's most dynamic industries. Rep Data's growth reflects increasing global demand for high-quality, fraud-free survey data and technology-enabled field management solutions.

"Being recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a milestone for our team and our clients," said Patrick Stokes, CEO and Founder of Rep Data. "As data quality challenges grow more complex, we've continued to invest in scalable technology and real-time survey fraud prevention to ensure researchers can field with confidence. This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation, transparency, and delivering reliable results at scale."

Rep Data's growth has been fueled by its Research Desk platform, which streamlines multi-source sampling and field management with built-in quality controls, and by Research Defender, its proprietary fraud prevention engine that identifies and blocks fraudulent respondents in real time. Together, these solutions help agencies, brands, and consultancies reduce waste, strengthen data integrity, and accelerate insights delivery.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America—both public and private. Award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that contributes to a majority of their operating revenues, meet minimum revenue thresholds, be in business for at least four years, and be headquartered in North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

About Rep Data

Rep Data is a technology-driven data and insights partner, helping insights professionals streamline insights initiatives with a focus on data quality and consistent execution. Partnering with market research agencies, consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising and brand strategy firms, universities, and public relations agencies, Rep Data delivers real, reliable, and fraud-free research data at scale. Its solutions include: Research Desk, a centralized DIY sampling platform that enhances efficiency and data quality; and Research Defender, an advanced fraud prevention system that conducts 2.9 billion security scans annually to protect data integrity. Through tech-enabled services, Rep Data provides expert support to help organizations scale with confidence. Committed to high-quality data and innovative tech-enabled solutions, Rep Data is redefining market research to drive faster, more reliable insights. For more information, visit www.repdata.com .

