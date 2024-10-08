REP Fitness Issues Challenge to "Pursue Your Strength" in First Brand Campaign

World-Class Equipment Manufacturer Builds on Global Expansion, New Product Introductions with Emotional Call to Fitness Enthusiasts

Stories of Strength Shared by the Community Will Result in a $10,000 Home Gym Makeover

DENVER, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a decade after its founding, REP Fitness is bringing its powerful story to life. The company – renowned for its innovative, high-quality gym equipment – today introduces its first brand campaign, celebrating the same hard-fought journey of physical fitness and personal growth that inspired its co-founders to build the company in 2012.

Titled "Pursue Your Strength," the global campaign opens with a centerpiece video connecting the investment of sweat, focus and energy in the gym to the scientific axiom of every action having an equal and opposite reaction. The video showcases powerful workout movements executed with REP's class-leading home gym equipment, bathed in dramatic colors of red and blue, and an emotional voiceover detailing both the arduous work and rewarding payoff that defines every personal fitness journey.

"Strength and fitness are often described in the physical sense, but ultimately they're a result of an inner commitment," said Ryan McGrotty, co-CEO of REP. "There's a fire inside that drives us to turn the gym lights on in the morning, to add a plate to the barbell, to push for one more rep. At REP, we want to help others realize that that true strength is the freedom to choose. It unlocks more options in life, empowering us to conquer goals in and out of the gym, and to pursue intentional growth."

REP has grown from a 1,200-sq. ft. retail storefront outside of Denver to a global powerhouse in just 12 years, now employing more than 200 employees with operations in four continents, all behind the core principles of innovation, customer service and value.

The "Pursue Your Strength" campaign marries the company's roll-up-your-sleeves roots with its ambitions as an industry leader to empower and inspire fitness enthusiasts around the world. While the centerpiece video lays the gauntlet, it also kicks off a nationwide call to share personal stories of pursuing physical and mental strength.

Beginning today and through Nov. 22, 2024, fitness enthusiasts can go to the landing page to share a personal story, or story of an acquaintance, and be qualified to win a home gym makeover courtesy of REP Fitness, valued at $10,000. REP expects these stories to surface powerful, inspiring and emotional stories of how physical strength unlocked personal growth – perhaps even through the most difficult of life's challenges. A winning entry will be selected in early December 2024.

"Strength is a powerful tool, and this campaign invites everyone to use it," said Lauren LeJeune, brand director of REP. "We are fortunate at REP to have heard so many stories of fitness helping to overcome personal obstacles. We believe in empowering lives, one story of strength at a time, and this campaign creates a platform to do just that."

Helping to cast a broad spotlight on these stories of strength will be celebrated personalities like fitness trainer Claire Thomas, CrossFit athletes Brent Finkowski and Amanda Barnhart and Super Bowl-winning football player George Karlaftis – all of whom will share their own Pursue Your Strength stories across social platforms, reaching millions of people who are looking to turn their own stories into action.

REP is also introducing functional tools to inspire action, including the Ares™ 2.0 , a compact power rack and cable attachment that delivers unmatched versatility to anyone looking to pursue their own strength. The functional trainer supports unilateral and bilateral training, as well as simultaneous dual-athlete workouts – making it perfect for both home and commercial use.

ABOUT REP FITNESS

REP engineers and sells world-class, innovative strength equipment that is sold around the world. REP was founded in Colorado in 2012 by two brothers with a shared passion for fitness and has grown into a team of more than 200, with global distribution, offices, and manufacturing. That shared passion for strength is what drives REP's innovative spirit today, where creating class-leading fitness equipment is paramount.

REP has been listed twice on the Inc. 5,000 fastest-growing companies — in 2018 (#450) and in 2021 (#962). REP products are frequently listed as top choices in many fitness publications, such as Men's Health.

For more information about REP, visit repfitness.com .

For product overviews, reviews and more, visit REP's blog , YouTube Channel , Facebook , and Instagram .

