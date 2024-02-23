REP Fitness Strengthens Global Presence with Strategic Partnership in Japan

News provided by

REP Fitness

23 Feb, 2024, 10:09 ET

Uchinogym to Exclusively Carry the REP Line

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the charge in the fitness equipment industry, REP Fitness proudly unveils a transformative collaboration with Uchinogym, a premier distributor in Japan. This partnership signifies a significant stride in REP's ongoing commitment to expanding access to top-tier fitness equipment worldwide.

The strategic alliance with our Japanese distributor underscores REP's dedication to delivering unparalleled products to fitness enthusiasts in the region. This venture aims to meet the escalating demand for high-quality fitness gear in Japan, solidifying REP Fitness' position as a global leader in the industry.

"We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Uchinogym, our esteemed distributor in Japan," expressed Ryan McGrotty, Co-founder and CEO at REP. "This partnership seamlessly aligns with our vision of empowering individuals to attain their fitness objectives by providing access to the finest equipment available. Japan has a thriving fitness community, and we are thrilled to be an integral part of it."

The collaboration empowers commercial gyms, home gyms, and more with exclusive access to REP's product line, celebrated for its innovation, versatility, and durability. From power racks and benches to barbells and weight plates, REP offers a comprehensive range tailored to meet the diverse needs of fitness enthusiasts at every level.

ABOUT REP FITNESS
REP Fitness engineers and sells world-class, innovative strength equipment that is sold around the world. REP was founded in Colorado in 2012 by two brothers with a shared passion for fitness and has grown into a team of more than 200 with distribution, offices, and manufacturing all over the world. That shared passion for strength is what drives REP's innovative spirit today, where creating class-leading fitness equipment is paramount.

REP has been listed twice on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies — in 2018 (#450) and in 2021 (#962). REP products are frequently listed as top choices in many fitness publications, such as Men's Health.

For more information about REP, visit https://www.repfitness.com

ABOUT UCHINOGYM
Uchinogym is a distributor of premium fitness equipment built to the highest standards. The company was founded in 2021 in Tokyo by Tomoyuki Tamura as a distributor of Panatta. We offer a one-stop shop for all the equipment you need, including cardio, strength machines, free weights, and gym flooring.

For more information about Uchinogym, visit https://uchinogym.com

SOURCE REP Fitness

Also from this source

REP Fitness Expands Global Presence with TheRack.Co in the Philippines

REP Fitness Expands Global Presence with TheRack.Co in the Philippines

REP Fitness, a leading name in high-quality fitness equipment, proudly announces a strategic partnership with TheRack.co in the Philippines, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.