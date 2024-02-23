REP Fitness Strengthens Global Presence with Strategic Partnership in Japan

Uchinogym to Exclusively Carry the REP Line

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the charge in the fitness equipment industry, REP Fitness proudly unveils a transformative collaboration with Uchinogym, a premier distributor in Japan. This partnership signifies a significant stride in REP's ongoing commitment to expanding access to top-tier fitness equipment worldwide.

The strategic alliance with our Japanese distributor underscores REP's dedication to delivering unparalleled products to fitness enthusiasts in the region. This venture aims to meet the escalating demand for high-quality fitness gear in Japan, solidifying REP Fitness' position as a global leader in the industry.

"We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Uchinogym, our esteemed distributor in Japan," expressed Ryan McGrotty, Co-founder and CEO at REP. "This partnership seamlessly aligns with our vision of empowering individuals to attain their fitness objectives by providing access to the finest equipment available. Japan has a thriving fitness community, and we are thrilled to be an integral part of it."

The collaboration empowers commercial gyms, home gyms, and more with exclusive access to REP's product line, celebrated for its innovation, versatility, and durability. From power racks and benches to barbells and weight plates, REP offers a comprehensive range tailored to meet the diverse needs of fitness enthusiasts at every level.

ABOUT REP FITNESS

REP Fitness engineers and sells world-class, innovative strength equipment that is sold around the world. REP was founded in Colorado in 2012 by two brothers with a shared passion for fitness and has grown into a team of more than 200 with distribution, offices, and manufacturing all over the world. That shared passion for strength is what drives REP's innovative spirit today, where creating class-leading fitness equipment is paramount.

REP has been listed twice on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies — in 2018 (#450) and in 2021 (#962). REP products are frequently listed as top choices in many fitness publications, such as Men's Health.

For more information about REP, visit https://www.repfitness.com

ABOUT UCHINOGYM

Uchinogym is a distributor of premium fitness equipment built to the highest standards. The company was founded in 2021 in Tokyo by Tomoyuki Tamura as a distributor of Panatta. We offer a one-stop shop for all the equipment you need, including cardio, strength machines, free weights, and gym flooring.

For more information about Uchinogym, visit https://uchinogym.com

SOURCE REP Fitness