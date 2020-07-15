Rep. Ilhan Omar's Primary Challenger Antone Melton-Meaux Announces Historic Second Quarter Fundraising Results

Of the total, Melton-Meaux raised $323,310 in Minnesota, with $236,921 from the Fifth District versus Rep. Omar who raised $11,849 in Minnesota, with $8,000 from the district.

"It's clear that people in Minnesota and the Fifth District are ready for new leadership. Throughout the race, our campaign has consistently raised more money locally than my opponent, one of the strongest indicators of my grassroots support," said Melton-Meaux.

"Our incredible momentum and support is an affirmation that people are tired of President Trump and his toxic brand of politics rampant in Washington today. People are tired of our politicians shouting at each other and getting nothing done. People need help. They need change and they need real results," added Melton-Meaux.

"Our campaign has attracted supporters who are enthusiastic about our message and feel a sense of urgency to oppose the politics of division and elect leaders who will unite us and achieve lasting change," said Melton-Meaux.

Melton-Meaux's campaign has received wide support from donors across the country and more than 1500 individual donors in the Fifth District, including former supporters of Rep. Omar, leaders of the DFL party, and Democratic luminaries such as former Vice President Walter Mondale. In addition, the campaign has received support from several nonpartisan organizations that contribute to both Democrats and Republicans, including Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith; Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer; and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presumptive presidential nominee.

Voters in the Fifth Congressional District and across the country want to see new leadership in Congress and the White House. Not only does Melton-Meaux have strong financial support, he also has impressive endorsements. In addition to civil rights icon Dr. Josie R. Johnson, Melton-Meaux's campaign has been endorsed by a host of appointed and elected officials and civic leaders, including former Fifth Congressional District candidate Leila Shukri Adan; Richfield city councilmember Edwina Garcia; former Medtronic CEO Bill George; former U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andy Luger; and attorney and former Minneapolis NAACP president Nekima Levy Armstrong.

Melton-Meaux is pushing hard to ensure his campaign has the resources necessary to win the DFL primary election on August 11. Then he'll work hard to deliver the district and the state for Joe Biden in November, and keep Minnesota blue.

A progressive, lifelong Democrat, Melton-Meaux has dedicated his life to public service with a strong commitment to community service. He owns a small business—a mediation practice that helps people come together and find solutions when they cannot find common ground on their own.

"I chose to run for Congress, because we have serious inequities in our community and Congresswoman Omar has failed to address those inequities. The people of our district need and deserve a representative who wants to unite people, find common ground, and deliver results to improve the quality of life for all of us," said Melton-Meaux.

Melton-Meaux launched his campaign for Congress in December 2019 after becoming disillusioned with Omar's poor voting record; her harmful and divisive statements about the Jewish community; her failure to condemn Armenian Genocide; and voting against sanctions on Turkey.

"Rep. Omar has one of the worst voting records in Congress for 2019, when she missed more than 40 votes. That's 40 times when the people of this district were disenfranchised—Black and Brown people, immigrants, union workers—the very people she claims to represent," said Melton-Meaux. "When she's not voting, their voices are not being heard. And when she does show up to vote, she votes out of step with the progressive values of this district. She failed to condemn the Armenian Genocide; she was the only Democrat in the House to vote against sanctions on Turkey, as they attacked and displaced tens of thousands of Kurdish people; and she didn't support the USMCA trade bill, which passed with broad bipartisan support and helped Minnesota's economy, environment and labor workforce."

Melton-Meaux has previous experience on Capitol Hill, where he received the prestigious Congressional Black Caucus Fellowship, and worked with former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile and Rep. Eleanor Holmes-Norton (D-D.C.)

Melton-Meaux graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, and received his law degree from the University of Virginia Law School. He also has a Master's of Theology from Union Theological Seminary.

Active in the Fifth Congressional District, Melton-Meaux works with the Children's Law Center to help children in foster care find their forever families. He also serves as a volunteer minister at Salem English Lutheran Church, and has served on the boards of College Possible, the Page Education Foundation, Guthrie Theater, the Conflict Resolution Center, and Northrop at the University of Minnesota.

A proud husband and devoted father, Melton-Meaux and his wife, Dr. Genevieve Melton-Meaux, were college sweethearts and have been together for 28 years. They live with their two school-age children in the Uptown-East Isles neighborhood of Minneapolis.

For more information, visit www.AntoneForCongress.com. Follow Antone on Twitter @antone_mn; Instagram @antone_mn; and Facebook (Antone For Congress).

Media Contact:

Lee Hayes

(651) 261-4356

[email protected]

SOURCE Antone for Congress

Related Links

https://antoneforcongress.com/

