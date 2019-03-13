Rep Up, an Innovative Rep Counting Workout Assistant, Launches on Apple Watch

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Up for Apple Watch, an auto rep counting workout assistance, has launched. The app helps the user to focus on the workout they are performing instead of counting reps. The app can detect nearly any exercise with prominent hand movements such as squats, deadlifts, rows, shoulder press, bench press, and more, and even most movements where the hand is stationary like push-ups, pull-ups, and leg raises.

Rep Up

"We're happy to announce Rep Up for Apple Watch," says Rohan Merchant, Proprietor of Fusion Engineering and the maker of the Rep Up app. "We spent more than a year building this technology, and the result is a wonderfully simple and intelligent rep counting workout assistant that can count repeating human motion."

The Rep Up app is easy to use. The user simply sets a rep goal and starts their workout. The app works by tapping the user on the wrist when they reach their rep goal. It can also be set to tap at every five reps, so there is less interacting with the device during the workout. The app detects when the user has stopped and will automatically reset the rep count. Given the tapping feature, the app is even great to use in a gym with loud music.

Rep Up is designed for Apple Watch and takes advantage of features like Workout Tracking and Taptic Engine. With the use of an armband, Rep Up can also be utilized with an iPhone. The app has already received some great reviews. One user notes, "I've never used such a wonderful app. If you are searching for a quality application to assist you in the gym, it's exactly the product you need."

For more information and to download the Rep Up app, visit Rep-Up.com or find it on iTunes.

About Rep Up

Rep Up for Apple Watch is rep counting an assistant for gym workouts. The app allows the user to better focus on their by removing the need to count reps. For more information, visit Rep-Up.com.

