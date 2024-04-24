RepAir and Cella Launch Carbon Capture and Storage Partnership in Kenya

Electrochemical Direct Air Capture (DAC) Technology Sets New Energy Efficient Standards as It Debuts its Storage Partnership with Cella

YOKNEAM, Israel, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RepAir , a leading Direct Air Capture (DAC) firm, and Cella, a carbon storage technology company, have partnered to launch an innovative Carbon Capture and Storage venture. RepAir has been cultivating partnerships with storage firms in Europe, The US and Africa. Most recently, they've established a storage partnership with Cella aimed at creating dedicated value chains for extracting CO2 from the atmosphere and permanently storing it underground through in-situ mineralization. This storage agreement will streamline the sale of high-quality carbon credits to off-takers, enabling corporations to meet evolving ESG standards, manage offsets, and advance towards net zero goals.

RepAir's DAC solution utilizes proprietary electrochemical cell technology, consuming 70% less energy than its competitors. This energy-efficient, easily scalable, and cost-effective approach is projected to capture carbon at approximately $50 per ton at the gigaton scale. Cella's proprietary mineralization storage process transforms CO2 into rock underground, ensuring safe and permanent carbon removal cost-effectively and with minimal environmental impact.

"RepAir Carbon's cutting-edge DAC solution is characterized by its energy efficiency, scalability, and affordability. Our solution sets a new standard, requiring only 600 kWh per ton of CO2 captured, marking the lowest energy consumption on the market. This agreement is perfectly aligned with the launch of our commercial demonstrator in 2025, empowering RepAir to offer high-quality carbon credits to our customers." Amir Shiner, CEO of RepAir

The Direct Air Capture Unit and CO2 storage facility will be adjacently located to Cella's initial demonstration project in the Kenyan Rift Valley, and the project, co-located with geothermal energy production, is set to operate solely on renewable energy sources. Beyond this inaugural venture, both companies are actively seeking further collaboration opportunities, reaffirming their dedication to both technological innovation and combating climate change.

"By partnering with Cella at our first demonstration site, RepAir can capitalize on two critical resources: the potential for truly permanent, highly verifiable carbon storage via mineralization combined with Kenya's abundant renewable energy sources. Together these resources provide a comprehensive solution for capturing and storing CO2 for off-takers. This collaboration represents an extraordinary opportunity to nurture mutual growth," said Cella CEO, Corey Pattison.

About RepAir:

RepAir Carbon is at the forefront of bridging the emissions gap, offering an economically viable solution for addressing the urgency of the climate crisis. Driven by a novel electrochemical cell technology, our next-generation, carbon capture innovation is affordable, easily scalable, and energy-efficient, consuming 70% less energy as compared to conventional solutions.

For more information: https://www.repair-carbon.com/

About Cella:

Cella is a NY-based carbon mineralization startup that has developed proprietary technology to convert CO2 emissions into rock for safe and permanent sequestration. The company's mission is to mitigate climate change through directly removing CO2 from the atmosphere and by reducing the carbon footprint of hard-to-abate industries. For more information, visit www.cellamineralstorage.com.

