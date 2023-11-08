RepAir Appoints Head of Strategy & Growth to Accelerate the Scale-Up of its Pioneering Direct Air Capture Solution

CCS industry veteran Jean-Philippe Hiegel joins the direct air capture company to support the continued industrial and commercial growth of its solution to offset global CO2 emissions

YOKNE'AM, Israel, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RepAir, the pioneering Direct Air Capture (DAC) solution capturing more CO2 with less, announced today the appointment of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) industry veteran Jean-Philippe Hiegel as its Head of Strategy & Growth. Hiegel will oversee the industrial and commercial scale-up of the company's DAC solution, as well as support RepAir's developing relationships with strategic global partners.

A graduate of Ecole CentraleSupélec and IFP School in Paris, with degrees in Energy Sciences and Economics, Hiegel brings 17 years of industry experience to his new role. He enters his new position at RepAir following 7 years of development of CCS projects, including serving as Strategy & Marketing Director at Norway's Northern Lights JV. With expertise in decarbonization strategy, business development, economic analysis, and field operations, Hiegel will contribute invaluable knowledge to RepAir's growing executive team to progress the company's technology toward market readiness and deployment.

Global climate change is not a future problem. Changes to Earth's climate driven by almost 40 gigatons of yearly greenhouse gas emissions are already having widespread effects on the environment. To achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and to help limit rising temperatures, the global community must increasingly embrace Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) solutions. RepAir's affordable and scalable DAC technology addresses this critical need, uniquely enabling the sustainable removal of CO2 at the gigaton scale.

"We are excited to welcome aboard a seasoned industry expert who will lead the commercialization efforts to deliver our DAC technology to market in a time frame that matches the urgency of the environmental crisis," said Amir Shiner, CEO of RepAir. "Pressing global climate concerns and the need to move toward viable and sustainable direct air capture solutions are moving to center stage. We are confident that Jean-Phillipe, with his vast experience working in the CCS field, will enable us to accelerate our sprint toward commercial viability and global traction."

"As a dedicated engineer, a committed citizen, and a concerned father, I am on a mission to accelerate our planet's transition to a net zero society," said Hiegel. "I am thrilled to join RepAir to help position the company's energy efficient electrochemical technology at the forefront of cost-effective, scalable climate solutions and make direct air capture a reality alongside strategic development partners."

