RepAir Appoints Head of Strategy & Growth to Accelerate the Scale-Up of its Pioneering Direct Air Capture Solution

News provided by

RepAir

08 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

CCS industry veteran Jean-Philippe Hiegel joins the direct air capture company to support the continued industrial and commercial growth of its solution to offset global CO2 emissions

YOKNE'AM, Israel, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RepAir, the pioneering Direct Air Capture (DAC) solution capturing more CO2 with less, announced today the appointment of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) industry veteran Jean-Philippe Hiegel as its Head of Strategy & Growth. Hiegel will oversee the industrial and commercial scale-up of the company's DAC solution, as well as support RepAir's developing relationships with strategic global partners.

A graduate of Ecole CentraleSupélec and IFP School in Paris, with degrees in Energy Sciences and Economics, Hiegel brings 17 years of industry experience to his new role. He enters his new position at RepAir following 7 years of development of CCS projects, including serving as Strategy & Marketing Director at Norway's Northern Lights JV. With expertise in decarbonization strategy, business development, economic analysis, and field operations, Hiegel will contribute invaluable knowledge to RepAir's growing executive team to progress the company's technology toward market readiness and deployment. 

Global climate change is not a future problem. Changes to Earth's climate driven by almost 40 gigatons of yearly greenhouse gas emissions are already having widespread effects on the environment. To achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and to help limit rising temperatures, the global community must increasingly embrace Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) solutions. RepAir's affordable and scalable DAC technology addresses this critical need, uniquely enabling the sustainable removal of CO2 at the gigaton scale.

"We are excited to welcome aboard a seasoned industry expert who will lead the commercialization efforts to deliver our DAC technology to market in a time frame that matches the urgency of the environmental crisis," said Amir Shiner, CEO of RepAir. "Pressing global climate concerns and the need to move toward viable and sustainable direct air capture solutions are moving to center stage. We are confident that Jean-Phillipe, with his vast experience working in the CCS field, will enable us to accelerate our sprint toward commercial viability and global traction."

"As a dedicated engineer, a committed citizen, and a concerned father, I am on a mission to accelerate our planet's transition to a net zero society," said Hiegel. "I am thrilled to join RepAir to help position the company's energy efficient electrochemical technology at the forefront of cost-effective, scalable climate solutions and make direct air capture a reality alongside strategic development partners."

About RepAir

RepAir Carbon is a pioneering Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology based on proprietary electrochemical cell technology. Requiring dramatically less energy than alternatives, RepAir is a next-generation carbon capture solution which is both affordable and scalable, making carbon removal at the gigaton scale achievable for people, businesses and the planet. Founded in 2020, RepAir is headquartered in northern Israel. https://www.repair-carbon.com/

RepAir Media Contact

Tamara Raynor-Cote
Headline Media
[email protected]
IL:  +972 58 676 6793
US: +1 914 336 4557
UK: +44 203 769 3469

SOURCE RepAir

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.