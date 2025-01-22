Repair OnDemand Announces Data Integration With Cox Automotive Vauto Solution, Benefiting Dealer Customers

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Repair OnDemand, the leading provider of state-of-the-art automotive solutions, today announces a data integration with Cox Automotive's vAuto platform, the premier inventory management solution for automotive dealerships. This new solution collaboration will provide benefits for mutual dealer customers of both Repair OnDemand and vAuto.

Repair OnDemand's advanced diagnostic tool, BlueDriver MAX, will now be integrated into the vAuto trade-in appraisal system. The integration enables dealerships to access real-time diagnostic data on trade-in vehicles, allowing for more accurate appraisals and reducing the risk of unexpected reconditioning costs. By pulling diagnostic insights from BlueDriver MAX, dealers can quickly identify issues that might otherwise go unnoticed, such as malfunctioning sensors, engine problems, or exhaust issues, and factor these into the appraisal process. This collaboration eliminates the need for costly diagnostic equipment or manual inspections, saving time and enhancing decision-making accuracy.

"We're excited to bring this integration to market," said Randy Kobat, President of Repair OnDemand. "During my time at vAuto, I saw the potential to elevate the trade-in process with real-time data, and this partnership realizes that vision. By providing dealers with detailed diagnostic information right at the point of appraisal, we're giving them the tools they need to make more informed decisions, reduce risk, and ultimately drive profitability."

The integration will also support better inventory management, with dealers gaining greater visibility into the mechanical condition of trade-ins, helping them plan for necessary repairs and set more accurate reconditioning budgets. By making the trade-in process more transparent and efficient, both Repair OnDemand and vAuto aim to enhance the customer experience for dealerships and their clients alike.

About Repair OnDemand

Repair OnDemand is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions designed to streamline the automotive repair and reconditioning process. With a suite of advanced tools—BlueDriver®, Mobile Tech RX, One Guard Inspections, RepairExchange, Repair360, and ReconPro—Repair OnDemand empowers dealerships, technicians, and fleet managers with the information they need to operate more efficiently and profitably. With a proven track record and a growing network of trusted partners, Repair OnDemand is revolutionizing the way the industry approaches vehicle diagnostics and repairs.

