Repair OnDemand Announces New President Randy Kobat, Tony Rimas Takes on New Role with Board of Directors

PLANO, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Repair OnDemand, a division of Repairify™, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook"), is pleased to announce that Randy Kobat has joined the company as President. Randy brings a wealth of executive leadership expertise to the company, including sales management, product innovation, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, operations, and strategy development.

Before joining Repair OnDemand, Randy spent nine years at Cox Automotive, leading a portfolio of businesses, including vAuto, Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer, HomeNet, and Dealertrack DMS. During his tenure, he delivered unprecedented growth, including multiplying revenue 5x at vAuto and creating the market-leading inventory management software solution and the strongest brand in automotive software.

Randy's automotive expertise extends beyond Cox Automotive, having held various top-level leadership positions for other industry players such as Trilogy Enterprises, Service Repair Solutions Inc., and CDK Global. In addition, Randy has served as a business leadership lecturer for the Smeal College of Business at Penn State University and the Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Randy earned a Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois University and an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. His professional accomplishments have been recognized through various industry awards and recognition, including President's Club Awards at Cox and CDK and being selected for workshop speaking roles at NADA in 2021 and 2022.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Repairify and Repair OnDemand team at this pivotal moment in the company's growth," said Randy Kobat. "We have a unique opportunity to leverage technology and innovation to transform how the automotive industry operates. As president, I will prioritize driving growth and delivering value for our customers, suppliers, and partners."

Repairify is also pleased to announce that Tony Rimas, previous leader of Repair OnDemand and President of Repairify, has taken on a role with the company's private equity owner, Kinderhook Industries. He has joined the Board of Directors for Repairify and will also serve other board seats within the Kinderhook portfolio of companies. Tony will continue to be an ongoing ambassador for Repairify and its family of brands.

"I am proud of what we have achieved at Repair OnDemand, and I am confident that Randy will continue this momentum," said Tony Rimas. "He possesses the vision and expertise to elevate our automotive repair marketplace strategy to new heights. I look forward to seeing the continued success of Repair OnDemand under his leadership."

About Repair OnDemand

Repair OnDemand is a trusted marketplace that connects sublet repair professionals with companies with vehicles needing repair, inspection, or both. We empower on-demand, vehicle-side repair through our software, technology, and people. Repair OnDemand provides quick access to a network of over 16,000 repair professionals and provides leading-edge solutions through AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Mobile Tech RX (MTRX), One Guard Inspections, and BlueDriver®. For more information, please visit repairondemand.com

About Repairify, Inc.

Repairify, Inc., and its family of brands, empowers the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tools and validated OEM Compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and workflows. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service, supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc., is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech®, adasThink™, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver®, FleetGenix™, Mobile Tech RX, One Guard Inspections, and Repair OnDemand. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.4 billion of committed capital. It has made in excess of 350 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and its proprietary network of operating partners. Kinderhook's focus is on middle-market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental/business services, and automotive/light manufacturing sectors. It holds a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders. For more information, please visit kinderhook.com.

