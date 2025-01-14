Repair OnDemand Announces Repair360 Enhancements at NADA 2025

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Repair OnDemand, the leading provider of state-of-the-art solutions that streamline repair and reconditioning services, is excited to announce the launch of five upcoming enhancements to their reconditioning management system, Repair360, at NADA 2025.

These five enhancements will focus on cutting down inefficiencies and enhancing productivity in appraisal and reconditioning workflows, saving dealers time and money in the process.

"We're seeing profit margins shrinking again as we head into 2025 and one way to combat thin margins is to become brilliant at the basics. These enhancements to our Repair360 solution enable dealerships to create operational excellence in their appraisal and reconditioning process by creating faster turns and higher profit per vehicle," said Randy Kobat, President of Repair OnDemand.

1. Repair360 VIN Tracker

In line with Repair360's commitment to efficiency, the first enhancement will be the Repair360 VIN Tracker, enabling users to track the reconditioning status of a vehicle by hovering over the VIN on any website connected to their inventory. By giving instant access to reconditioning data from any platform displaying a vehicle's VIN, Fixed Ops and Used Car teams will receive valuable insights into a vehicle's location and status. This enhancement will speed up workflows, improve collaborations across all departments, and help build trust and satisfaction with customers.

2. Repair360 Acquisition Cost Accuracy Tracker

This enhanced feature tracks variances between initial acquisition cost estimates and final costs, enabling more precise strategies. In addition, detailed reporting on cost discrepancies will provide reliable data to control costs and reduce unexpected expenses. Ultimately, the Acquisition Cost AccuracyTracker is an invaluable tool for saving time, energy, and money.to ensure better profitability while eliminating the guesswork of acquisition and reconditioning costs.

3. Repair360 BlueDriver Scan Report

In an effort to make appraisals smarter and more data-driven, reports from BlueDriver OBD2 (On-Board Diagnostics) can now be integrated directly into Repair360, ensuring immediate access to actionable insights. This enhancement is a game-changer for car diagnostics — it centralizes diagnostics and reconditioning, saving time and simplifying workflows, while building customer trust with clear and factual repair recommendations.

4. Repair360 Redesigned Repair Order List

The redesigned repair order list in Repair360 offers an intuitive and visually appealing interface tailored to meet the needs of Fixed Ops and Used Car professionals. With additional access to vehicle details and reconditioning plans, this feature maximizes productivity and ensures teams can work together more efficiently with a clear, streamlined interface.

5. Repair360 Dashboard Featuring Team-Specific Time Attribution

In an effort to better allocate resources among teams for optimal efficiency, the new team-specific time attribution feature provides detailed insights into team workloads and cycle times between Variable and Fixed Ops departments. Managers are now able to identify bottlenecks and optimize workflows with drill-down metrics for individual team members. The result is better resource allocation to help drive long-term operational improvement.

To meet with executives and see a demo of our products, please visit us at booth #8237 or visit https://www.repairondemand.com/nada to book an appointment.

About Repair OnDemand

Repair OnDemand is a trailblazer in the automotive repair industry, offering state-of-the-art technology solutions that streamline repair and reconditioning services. We enable accurate and efficient auto repair through our proven technology and growing network. With an accomplished team possessing deep industry knowledge, Repair OnDemand, with its comprehensive solutions—BlueDriver®, Mobile Tech RX, One Guard Inspections, Repair Exchange, Repair360, and ReconPro—stands as a trusted and proven partner in auto repair. For more about our innovative approach, visit www.repairondemand.com.

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

503-816-2474

SOURCE Repair OnDemand