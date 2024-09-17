Repair OnDemand Releases Insights from Mobile Tech RX Foundational Research Study: Understanding Technicians' Needs in Auto Reconditioning

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Repair OnDemand, the leading provider of on-demand, vehicle-side repair technology, is excited to share key insights from their Mobile Tech RX Foundational Research Study, focusing on understanding the priorities of technicians in the auto reconditioning industry. The study surveyed a diverse group of auto-recon service providers primarily operating through mobile operations or a mix of mobile and fixed shop models specializing in Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) or hail damage repair across the United States.

Key insights from the report include:

Hail damage repair features are a top priority, indicating the critical importance of efficient solutions for this specialized service area.

Advanced estimating capabilities, specifically VIN scanning, are highly valued by technicians, underscoring the need for accurate and intuitive tools to streamline the estimation process.

Easy navigation and task completion from mobile devices is critical, simplifying the process of writing estimates and invoices, even for newcomers.

Professionalism of estimates and invoices is critical, particularly because these documents need to be submitted to major insurance companies, lending credibility to business operations.

"We are deeply committed to understanding the evolving needs of technicians in the auto reconditioning industry. The insights gathered from our Mobile Tech RX Foundational Research Study reaffirm our dedication to empowering technicians with the tools and support they need to thrive in their roles," said Randy Kobat, President of Repair OnDemand. "By prioritizing their needs and preferences, we are poised to deliver solutions that drive efficiency, enhance productivity, and ultimately elevate the entire auto reconditioning experience."

By understanding and addressing technicians' needs, Repair OnDemand aims to enhance their experience and empower them to excel in their roles.

Visit https://www.mobiletechrx.com/resources/market-research-study/ to download a summary of the findings and see how these insights will shape the future of Mobile Tech RX and the industry. For more information on Repair OnDemand and our suite of products, please visit us at the PDR Expo in Las Vegas, NV from September 20-21, 2024 at booth #406.

About Mobile Tech RX

Mobile Tech RX is an app that facilitates easy estimation, invoicing, team management, and data capture on-the-go, all from a smartphone. Specifically tailored for the automotive reconditioning and repair sector, Mobile Tech RX empowers businesses to estimate with precision, invoice professionally, and operate efficiently. Business owners leveraging Mobile Tech RX not only increase revenue, but also optimize time management.

About Repair OnDemand

Repair OnDemand is a trailblazer in the automotive repair industry, offering state-of-the-art technology solutions that streamline repair and reconditioning services. We empower on-demand, vehicle-side repair through our software, technology, and people. Our solutions include the Repair Exchange, a trusted marketplace that connects sublet repair professionals with companies with vehicles needing repair, inspection, or both. With an accomplished team possessing deep industry knowledge, Repair OnDemand, alongside its portfolio companies—AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), BlueDriver®, Mobile Tech RX, and One Guard Inspections—stands as a trusted and proven partner in auto repair. For more information, please visit repairondemand.com.

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

503-816-2474

[email protected]

SOURCE Repair OnDemand