Repair OnDemand Welcomes Bill Robinson as Managing Director of Repair Exchange

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Repair OnDemand is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Robinson as the Managing Director of the Repair Exchange, a pivotal new role within the company, effective October 30, 2023. Bill brings a wealth of experience to this strategic leadership role, with a track record of innovation and strategic account management in both for-profit and not-for-profit sectors.

"Bill's appointment as Managing Director of the Repair Exchange marks a transformative moment for Repair OnDemand," expressed Randy Kobat, President of Repair OnDemand. "His track record of spearheading innovation and driving growth aligns perfectly with our strategic vision. Bill's profound insight into digital marketplaces and his adeptness at nurturing partnerships are exactly the capabilities we need as we embark on this journey. With Bill at the helm of the Repair Exchange, I am confident that we will not only meet our goals but redefine the standards of service and efficiency in our industry."

Most recently, Robinson served as President and CEO of the ADA Business Innovation Group, a new enterprise within the American Dental Association. At the ADA, he successfully developed innovative digital solutions for members, notably a two-sided marketplace for the dental community. Prior to his role at the ADA, Bill dedicated fifteen years to Wheels, Inc., a leading fleet management company for large fleets, where he held various senior leadership positions in marketing and client relations, and spearheaded their international business operations."

"I'm genuinely enthusiastic about stepping into my role at Repair OnDemand," Bill Robinson commented. "More than ever, speed and efficiency will determine who wins in the marketplace and we are committed to helping our customers win. Leading the Repair Exchange initiative is about much more than creating a product; it's about building an ecosystem that not only benefits our clients but also transforms the industry. I'm eager to join this dynamic team and contribute to driving our innovative vision forward."

Repair OnDemand is confident that Robinson's strategic insights and proven leadership will accelerate the company's growth and solidify its position as a leader in the industry.

About Repair OnDemand

Repair OnDemand is a trailblazer in the automotive repair industry, offering state-of-the-art technology solutions that streamline repair and reconditioning services. We empower on-demand, vehicle-side repair through our software, technology, and people. Our solutions include the Repair Exchange, a trusted marketplace that connects sublet repair professionals with companies with vehicles needing repair, inspection, or both. With an accomplished team possessing deep industry knowledge, Repair OnDemand, alongside its portfolio companies—AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), BlueDriver®, Mobile Tech RX, and One Guard Inspections—stands as a trusted and proven partner in auto repair. For more about our innovative approach, visit www.repairondemand.com.

