Repair Pricer Raises Seed Funding From Wasatch Venture Partners to Accelerate Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Repair Pricer today announces an undisclosed seed funding round from Wasatch Venture Partners that will be used to scale their home repair estimation platform to reach a wider audience and enhance their AI-enabled technical capacities.

Repair Pricer uses sophisticated artificial intelligence to turn home inspection reports into repair estimates so that home buyers and their agents can make educated decisions and accelerate the negotiation process during a home purchase.

The Wasatch Venture Group invests primarily in promising enterprises from wholly-owned subsidiaries to co-owned businesses. They invest in Pre-Seed, Seed, Series A, and Series B rounds, ranging from $100k to $10M.

Repair Pricer can now concentrate on growth and focus their energies on raising awareness of their platform's power, accuracy, and speed. Because of the current U.S. housing shortage, it is increasingly common for buyers to make hasty decisions regarding repairs and credits during the home purchase process.

Home inspection reports are generally unstructured, complicated, tough to decipher, and difficult to extract information from. Repair Pricer has examined over 300,000 inspection reports from across the U.S., allowing them to create efficient and scalable AI tools that can decipher any report with an incredible degree of accuracy.

"For the last three years, we've been working closely with the home inspection and real estate industries to create a robust and scalable product that dramatically improves and accelerates the home purchase process," Christian Adams, CEO at Repair Pricer said. "With this funding round from Wasatch, we can now make our services available to every homebuyer and their agent and continue to improve our products and services as we grow."

"The founders' deep knowledge in the AI, construction, and real estate industries, and their success to date in solving an incredibly tough problem gives them an amazing edge in this space," Scott Stettler, President at Wasatch Venture Partners said. "We're excited to make the Repair Pricer product standard practice during the home purchase process."

About Repair Pricer

Repair Pricer is the industry standard for converting inspection reports into accurate repair estimates during the complex home purchasing process, enabling homebuyers and their realtors to act quickly and confidently during the critical home inspection period. Repair Pricer saves time for both the buyer and seller when it matters most, reduces realtor and inspector liability, and helps realtors and inspectors scale while providing the best home buying experience for prospective homeowners.

About Wasatch Venture Partners

Wasatch Venture Partners (WVP) is an early-stage, growth-focused PropTech investor with $500M assets under management. WVP is backed by a fully integrated real estate development, construction, property management, and guarantee capital company with assets totaling over $5 billion. Their PropTech investments deploy their technologies and services across the existing commercial real estate portfolio for accelerated growth and instant customer feedback.

CONTACT

Name: Kristen Weymouth

Phone: 1-646-480-0356

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Repair Pricer