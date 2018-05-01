RepairClinic Expands with Key Executive Hires As Company Continues Its Digital Transformation

Both hires come at a pivotal time for the company, as RepairClinic.com is currently undergoing a complete digital transformation, including a brand-new technology platform that will host the richest content in the repair space, including part schematics, more than 3,300 repair and how-to videos and the ability to purchase more than seven million repair parts for the home. Both positions will be based in Chicago.

"We're thrilled to bring Kyle and Shailesh on board to RepairClinic as 2018 is already shaping up to be our busiest year yet," said Bob Burke, RepairClinic's CEO. "Their unique expertise and experience will be vital as we continue to transform what our business delivers to customers. Kyle's digital background is a great fit for our company and Shailesh brings deep technology experience that will further strengthen RepairClinic's offerings."

Hilbrenner joins RepairClinic from Zoro US, where he was the Director of eCommerce. While at Zoro, he led many digital initiatives, including onsite search, merchandising, taxonomy and personalization for the company. Prior to his role at Zoro, Hilbrenner held several eCommerce roles at the Brady Corporation, Sears Parts Direct and PCMall.

"I feel that all the experience that I have gained in my career led me to this opportunity at RepairClinic," said Hilbrenner. "I've been aware of what the company has been doing in the ecommerce and repair space and I know they've already accomplished many impressive milestones since the company's founding. I am excited to be involved in the digital transformation the company is currently undergoing, it's truly an important time for RepairClinic and I'm excited to be onboard."

Hilbrenner holds an MBA from DePaul University and a Bachelor's of Science in Marketing and Economics from the University of Missouri.

Vanani joins RepairClinic from ALAS, Inc., where he was the Senior Director of Application Development. At ALAS, Vanani was responsible for software development and technology services of the largest primary law firm insurance company. In addition, Vanani has also held senior technology roles at UChicago Impact, DirectBuy and myTracks.com. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems from DeVry University.

"This is an important time for RepairClinic as we have a great opportunity to continue to expand our team with the company's digital transformation efforts," said Vanani. "I'm energized to be part of the leadership team that will be implementing exciting technological advancements to serve customers across North America."

About RepairClinic

