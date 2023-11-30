Repairify and Autel announce new collision software and hardware solutions as part of their 2024 partnership plan.

Repairify, Inc.

30 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify™, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, and Autel U.S., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd., today focused on key partnership advances made this year and announced bold initiatives for 2024. 

Repairify and Autel have enhanced the efficiency of the collision and glass repair shop workflow and documentation process by seamlessly integrating Repairify's remote services and authentic OEM tool scans into the Autel Remote Expert platform. This integration, now available on Autel MaxiSYS Ultra series tablets and MaxiFlash XLink standalone communication devices, increases efficiency by reducing the number of in-shop tools needed to support vehicle diagnostics, calibrations, and programming events.

This past summer, Repairify and Autel launched adasThink for Autel users, which provided collision and glass shops with pre-repair insights into required vehicle calibrations (based on scan findings) to help shops complete accurate estimates before the repair starts. This reduced the likelihood of supplemental charges, increased customer satisfaction, and improved insurance reimbursement times. 

In Q1 2024, Autel and Repairify will continue to enhance the value of their combined services for their users through the following planned releases:

  • asTech insights, which will provide shops with vehicle specific AI-driven repair recommendations based on the Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTC) identified during the pre-repair scan.
  • Repairify remote service expansion, which will make dynamic and static calibrations available through the Remote Expert Platform.
  • New next-generation Repairify calibration rigs, manufactured by Autel, for in-shop and mobile-express providers.

"This is truly one of the most exciting initiatives in the history of our company," said Cris Hollingsworth, President Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. "Our customers have consistently asked us to deliver a seamless and integrated ecosystem of product solutions for their vehicle diagnostic, calibration, and programming needs. The combination of Autel's world class product solutions with Repairify's global leading technology, data, service and intelligence offerings provides shops the opportunity to service all aspects of vehicle repair through one product interface that drives maximum efficiency, increases customer satisfaction and ensures that vehicles are repaired safely, accurately and through a certified process based on OEM procedures." 

"Autel is committed to providing its users with software and equipment that meet or exceed their expectations and comprehensive solutions that enable their businesses to thrive in this evolving and sophisticated vehicle repair marketplace. When we developed the MaxiSYS ADAS IA900WA, it was with a single goal in mind—to redefine the industry's approach to the service and repair of the modern vehicle and, with one system, develop a comprehensive workflow to enable technicians to take the vehicle from diagnostics and repair to alignment, programming, and calibration. This approach has helped our users provide their customers with superior repair and servicing of all vehicle systems, including vital safety systems. Also, it enables shop owners to see efficient key-to-key operations and financial success. Repairify offers our customers, specifically those in collision and glass repair, even greater efficiency with its information services such as adasThink and asTech Insights, access to its network of Remote OE services, software and tools, and insurance-ready and OE-certified Pre- and Post-Scan reports. We are proud of our partnership with Repairify and all the opportunities it has provided to our customers, and we look forward to working together to drive innovation in the aftermarket," said Autel CEO Chloe Hung

About Repairify Inc.
Repairify, Inc. and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-Compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and workflows. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service, supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc. is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

