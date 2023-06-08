Repairify Announces New asTech® All-In-One for Diagnostics, Calibrations, and Programming

Undisputed leader in automotive intelligence and technology releases new product, the asTech® All-In-One on June 12.

PLANO, Texas, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify ™, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook"), today announced the upcoming release of the new asTech® All-In-One solution for local and remote automotive diagnostics, calibrations, and programming to simplify the repair process.

The asTech® All-In-One is a comprehensive tablet-based solution with local and remote capabilities that's enabled for both asTech® remote OEM tool solutions and OEM Compatible* diagnostics, as well as ADAS calibrations and programming.

The asTech® All-In-One is the most powerful solution of its kind available in the automotive repair market. It features the broadest capabilities of any asTech® device and the most comprehensive OEM vehicle coverage, including those utilizing the DOIP, CAN-FD, K-Line, and secure gateway protocols.

This powerful new device, combined with the patented and proprietary asTech® Rules Engine delivers a best-in-class tool that will give users confidence in knowing they'll be able to select the most accurate and cost-effective diagnostic scan, every time.

With the asTech® All-In-One, users will be able to:

Scan 45+ vehicle brands using remote OEM or OEM Compatible diagnostic tool scans that are warrantied, certified, and indemnified by asTech® on behalf of its shop customers.

Identify all required calibrations and electronic repair events.

Conduct remote and local calibrations, initializations, and parts programming via the asTech® patented process.

Connect to asTech® remote Master Techs and Certified Technicians.

Access asTech® verified pre- and post-scan reports in addition to authentic OE tool reports.

"The All-In-One provides an elegant, intuitive user interface, combined with a robust set of local and remote capabilities," said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. "This solution is for the automotive repair shop that needs to be prepared for every potential circumstance where diagnostics, calibrations, and programming are concerned."

The asTech® All-In-One will be officially available June 12th. For more information you can go to astech.com/all-in-one.

* asTech® rigorously tests aftermarket tools across tens of thousands of vehicles on the road today. Only those proven to perform equally as well as OEM tools are classified as asTech® OEM Compatible. These scans give customers the performance of an OEM scan at aftermarket speed and cost.

About asTech®, Driven by Repairify

asTech® is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting–edge, expert diagnostics using OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech provides remote diagnostics using its patented devices and provides access to ASE and I-CAR Certified Technicians, who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real–time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, and calibration services. asTech is based in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit: asTech.com.

About Repairify™, Inc.

Repairify™, Inc. and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary tools and validated OEM Compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and workflows. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service, supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify™, Inc. is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech®, adasThink™, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver®, FleetGenix™, Mobile Tech RX, One Guard Inspections, and Repair OnDemand. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.4 billion of committed capital. It has made in excess of 350 investments and follow-on acquisitions since its inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and its proprietary network of operating partners. Kinderhook's focus is on middle-market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental/business services, and automotive/light manufacturing sectors. It holds a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders. For more information, please visit kinderhook.com.

SOURCE Repairify, Inc.