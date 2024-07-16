Repairify Announces Preferred Partnership with NAPA to launch asTech® Mechanical

PLANO, Texas and ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify, the global leader in remote diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and automotive intelligence, and NAPA, a leader in the aftermarket repair industry, have entered a preferred partnership to release asTech® Mechanical, a single device capable of accessing the majority of original equipment (OE) tools for shop owners.

Vehicle technology is increasing rapidly, and in-turn, so is the need to utilize OE tools in repair. A recent study from Hanover Research and Babcox suggests that over 20% of repairs required an OE diagnostic tool to properly complete the job. However, many OE tools require a large upfront investment, costly upkeep, and specialized knowledge, creating barriers for many shop owners.

asTech® Mechanical solves this issue by enabling shops to remotely connect to an OE tool, operated by a certified technician, to perform programming, calibrations, and vehicle health checks on a pay per use basis. This allows owners to keep more repairs in-house while creating a seamless experience for their customers.

"As a leader in the aftermarket repair industry, we're dedicated to improving technician and shop efficiency," said John Molidor, Product Category Director - Tools and Equipment; Paint, Body, and Equipment at NAPA. "Our partnership with Repairify to launch asTech® Mechanical will bring much needed resources to shop owners as we look to the future of vehicle technology."

"For almost a decade, we've been the global leader in remote OEM solutions for collision repair," said Craig Edmonds, President of asTech. "We've long understood that our same patented technology could also serve the needs of mechanical shops, and a partnership with NAPA helps us scale our solution to introduce the asTech® Mechanical solution suite to the industry."

asTech® Mechanical is now available on compatible Launch and Autel devices. To learn more about asTech® Mechanical visit asTech.com/mechanical or view the pre-recorded live demonstration from NAPA and Repairify.

About NAPA

Through nearly 6,000 auto parts stores and over 16,000 auto care and collision centers in the U.S., NAPA has America's largest network of parts and care. The NAPA Network is supported by nationwide distribution centers with approximately 800,000 available parts, accessories and supplies. Widely recognized for quality parts, rapid availability and knowledgeable people, NAPA Auto Parts stores serve automotive service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts, accessories and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.

About asTech®, Driven by Repairify

asTech is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting‐edge, expert diagnostics using authentic OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech provides remote diagnostics using its patented devices and access to ASE- and I-CAR-certified technicians who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real‐time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, and calibration services. asTech is based in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit asTech.com

About Repairify Inc.

Repairify, Inc. and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tools and validated OEM-Compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and workflows. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc. is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

SOURCE Repairify, Inc.