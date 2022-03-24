Repairify Completed 12.4M Diagnostic Scans in Record 2021

Capping off a year of unprecedented growth and expansion for the automotive technology and intelligence innovator

PLANO, Texas, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook"), today unveiled key insights from its record 2021 year-end, including that its family of brands completed more than 12.4 million automotive diagnostic scans and delivered over 4.9 million diagnostic reports across the collision, mechanical, dealership, auction, and reconditioning repair markets.

The record-setting year marked a watershed moment for Repairify. The company completed five acquisitions and expanded its capabilities beyond collision repair technology into diagnostics for mechanical repairs, data insights for ADAS calibrations, as well as vehicle reconditioning workflow and inspections.

"As vehicles become more advanced, the cost and expertise required to service and repair vehicles also increases. This presents a challenge for our global customers, technicians, and insurers alike," said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. "Last year was about intentionally amassing the expertise, knowledge, and insights to meet this market need head-on and delivering world-class service solutions through our people and products."

In addition to its record volume of diagnostic scanning and reporting, Repairify delivered several other important products and services to more than 28,000 global commercial customers, including:

$1.3B in SaaS-enabled, facilitated work order billings

185,000 unique vehicle ADAS calibration reports

938,000 electronic vehicle repairs

216,000 ADAS calibrations

90,000 in-person vehicle inspections

Beyond the delivery of a record-setting year, Repairify's 2021 performance was capped by several strategic investments, multiple industry partnerships, and a new exclusive global patent licensing and supply agreement with LAUNCH Tech, which will accelerate the growth of Repairify's services and solutions across 40+ countries.

In 2022 and beyond, Repairify will continue to integrate capabilities between its family of brands, further streamline shop workflow, expand training offerings, and deliver more solutions to more customers around the globe.

About Repairify, Inc.

Repairify, Inc. and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibration, programming, and workflow. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc., is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, Mobile Tech RX, One Guard Inspections, and RED (EU). For more information, please visit www.repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.2 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 300 investments and follow–on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth– oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information, please visit: kinderhook.com.

